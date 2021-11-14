Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover

2. (2) Dune by Frank Herbert

3. (5) The Stranger In The Lifeboat by Mitch Albom

4. (3) The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

5. (6) The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

6. (7) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller

7. (-) The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood

8. (4) No Longer Human by Osamu Dazai

9. (-) November 9 by Colleen Hoover

10. (8) Punk 57 by Penelope Douglas

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

2. (4) Atomic Habits by James Clear

3. (-) Big Panda And Tiny Dragon by James Norbury

4. (10) Surrounded By Bad Bosses And Lazy Employees by Thomas Erikson

5. (2) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

6. (6) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

6. (7) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

7. (3) Not For Circulation: The George E. Bogaars Story by Bertha Henson

8. (8) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

9. (-) Sapiens: A Graphic History Vol. 2 by Yuval Noah Harari, David Casanave and David Vandermeulen

10. (-) Surrounded By Setbacks by Thomas Erikson

CHILDREN'S

1. (2) InvestiGators: Ants In Our P.A.N.T.S. by John Patrick Green

2. (4) Geronimo Stilton And The Kingdom Of Fantasy #14: The Keepers Of The Empire by Geronimo Stilton

3. (3) Sherlock Sam And The Digital Detectives On Instanoodlegram by A.J. Low

4. (1) Daughter Of The Deep by Rick Riordan

5. (6) A Tale Of Magic #3: A Tale Of Sorcery by Chris Colfer

6. (7) Dog Man #10: Mothering Heights by Dav Pilkey

7. (-) One Of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus

8. (8) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #15: The Deep End by Jeff Kinney

9. (9) The Christmas Pig by J.K. Rowling

10. (-) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2022 by National Geographic

•This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.