Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (3) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover

2. (5) The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

3. (2) Dune by Frank Herbert

4. (1) Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney

5. (7) Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover

6. (-) Punk 57 by Penelope Douglas

7. (6) No Longer Human by Osamu Dazai

8. (4) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller

9. (7) Harris Bin Potter And The Stoned Philosopher by Suffian Hakim

10. (-) Sex And Vanity by Kevin Kwan

NON-FICTION

1. (2) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

2. (1) Surrounded By Bad Bosses And Lazy Employees by Thomas Erikson

3. (-) Red Roulette by Desmond Shum

4. (3) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

5. (9) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

6. (5) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

7. (-) Bold Vision by Freddy Orchard

8. (10) Big Panda And Tiny Dragon by James Norbury

9. (7) Atomic Habits by James Clear

10. (4) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

CHILDREN'S

1. (-) Daughter Of The Deep by Rick Riordan

2. (-) The Last Kids On Earth And The Doomsday Race by Max Brallier

3. (2) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #15: The Deep End by Jeff Kinney

4. (1) Dog Man #10: Mothering Heights by Dav Pilkey

5. (3) Geronimo Stilton #79: Garbage Dump Disaster by Geronimo Stilton

6. (4) Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey

7. (-) Jade Fire Gold by June C.L. Tan

8. (-) Jujutsu Kaisen Vol. 12 by Gege Akutami

9. (5) InvestiGators: Off The Hook by John Patrick Green

10. (-) They Both Die At The End by Adam Silvera

•This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.