Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (4) The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

2. (7) How Do You Live? by Genzaburo Yoshino

3. (9) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller

4. (-) No Longer Human by Osamu Dazai

5. (6) The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

5. (7) The Queen's Gambit by Walter Tevis

5. (5) The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

6. (-) Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover

7. (10) Sex And Vanity by Kevin Kwan

8. (-) The Book Of Two Ways by Jodi Picoult

9. (-) Dune by Frank Herbert

9. (-) The Last Letter From Your Lover by Jojo Moyes

10. (8) Eight Detectives by Alex Pavesi

NON-FICTION

1. (2) Surrounded By Bad Bosses And Lazy Employees by Thomas Erikson

2. (1) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

3. (4) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

4. (9) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

5. (5) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

6. (3) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

7. (6) Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert T. Kiyosaki

8. (-) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

9. (7) Surrounded By Psychopaths by Thomas Erikson

10. (8) Atomic Habits by James Clear

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dog Man #10: Mothering Heights by Dav Pilkey

2. (2) White Coat Tales by Suffian Hakim and Eugene Lim

3. (4) Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey

4. (3) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2022 by National Geographic

5. (6) Megamonster by David Walliams

6. (7) InvestiGators: Off The Hook by John Patrick Green

7. (5) Geronimo Stilton #78: Mysterious Eye Of The Dragon by Geronimo Stilton

8. (-) Minecraft: The Dragon by Nicky Drayden

9. (-) As Good As Dead by Holly Jackson

10. (9) Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories by Jeff Kinney

• This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.