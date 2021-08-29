Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (2) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover

2. (-) People We Meet On Vacation by Emily Henry

3. (-) Klara And The Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro

4. (4) The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

5. (3) The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

6. (1) The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

7. (3) How Do You Live? by Genzaburo Yoshino

7. (9) The Queen's Gambit by Walter Tevis

8. (6) Eight Detectives by Alex Pavesi

9. (3) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller

10. (5) Sex And Vanity by Kevin Kwan

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

2. (-) Surrounded By Bad Bosses And Lazy Employees by Thomas Erikson

3. (7) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

4. (3) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

5. (8) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

5. (5) Winston Choo: A Soldier At Heart by Winston Choo, Chua Siew San and Judith d'Silva

6. (2) Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert T. Kiyosaki

7. (9) Surrounded By Psychopaths by Thomas Erikson

8. (4) Atomic Habits by James Clear

9. (6) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

10. (-) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dog Man #10: Mothering Heights by Dav Pilkey

2. (2) White Coat Tales by Suffian Hakim and Eugene Lim

3. (3) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2022 by National Geographic

4. (5) Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey

5. (4) Geronimo Stilton #78: Mysterious Eye Of The Dragon by Geronimo Stilton

6. (6) Megamonster by David Walliams

7. (8) InvestiGators: Off The Hook by John Patrick Green

8. (-) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #15: The Deep End by Jeff Kinney

9. (7) Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories by Jeff Kinney

10. (-) They Both Die At The End by Adam Silvera

•This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.