Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) September Love by Lang Leav

2. (2) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

3. (7) Death On The Nile by Agatha Christie

4. (-) The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

5. (4) Christmas Shopaholic by Sophie Kinsella

6. (3) Love Your Life by Sophie Kinsella

7. (-) This Time Next Year by Sophie Cousens

8. (-) The Other People by C. J. Tudor

9. (9) Cilka's Journey by Heather Morris

10. (-) The Community Cat Chronicles by Eleanor Nilsson and Lachlan Madsen

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Governing: A Singapore Perspective by S. Jayakumar

2. (8) PAP V. PAP by Cherian George and Donald Low

3. (3) Surrounded By Psychopaths by Thomas Erikson

4. (2) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

5. (5) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

6. (4) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

7. (6) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

8. (9) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

9. (10) The Tyranny Of Merit by Michael J. Sandel

10. (7) Money Smart: Own Your Financial Destiny by Lorna Tan

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #15: The Deep End by Jeff Kinney

2. (2) Dog Man #9: Grime And Punishment by Dav Pilkey

3. (3) The Trials Of Apollo #5: The Tower Of Nero by Rick Riordan

4. (4) Sherlock Sam And The Seafaring Scourge On Sentosa by A. J. Low

5. (6) Geronimo Stilton And The Kingdom Of Fantasy #13: The Battle For Crystal Castle by Geronimo Stilton

6. (5) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2021 by National Geographic

6. (-) The Ickabog by J. K. Rowling

7. (-) Keeper Of The Lost Cities #8.5: Unlocked by Shannon Messenger

8. (7) A Tale Of Magic #2: A Tale Of Witchcraft by Chris Colfer

9. (8) Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Adventure by Jeff Kinney

10. (10) Wonder by R. J. Palacio

• This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.