Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller

2. (3) The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

3. (-) How Do You Live? by Genzaburo Yoshino

4. (9) The President's Daughter by Bill Clinton and James Patterson

4. (4) The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

5. (6) Sex And Vanity by Kevin Kwan

5. (7) The Queen's Gambit by Walter Tevis

6. (-) A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara

6. (2) The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

7. (-) Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman

8. (8) The Cat And The City by Nick Bradley

9. (-) Klara And The Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro

10. (-) Normal People by Sally Rooney

NON-FICTION

1. (3) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

2. (2) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

3. (4) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

4. (1) Winston Choo: A Soldier At Heart by Winston Choo, Chua Siew San and Judith d'Silva

5. (8) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

6. (-) Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert T. Kiyosaki

7. (7) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

8. (6) Surrounded By Psychopaths by Thomas Erikson

9. (5) Atomic Habits by James Clear

10. (10) Think Like A Monk by Jay Shetty

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dog Man #10: Mothering Heights by Dav Pilkey

2. (3) Geronimo Stilton #78: Mysterious Eye Of The Dragon by Geronimo Stilton

3. (4) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2022 by National Geographic

4. (2) Megamonster by David Walliams

5. (5) Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey

6. (-) Demon Slayer Vol. 23 by Koyoharu Gotouge

7. (-) Jujutsu Kaisen Vol. 11 by Gege Akutami

8. (9) True Singapore Ghost Stories #26 by Russell Lee

9. (8) InvestiGators: Off The Hook by John Patrick Green

10. (6) Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories by Jeff Kinney

•This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.