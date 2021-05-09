Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (2) Klara And The Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro

2. (3) How Do You Live? by Genzaburo Yoshino

3. (4) The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

4. (1) First Person Singular by Haruki Murakami

5. (5) The Queen's Gambit by Walter Tevis

6. (7) Harris Bin Potter And The Stoned Philosopher by Suffian Hakim

7. (6) The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

8. (9) Legends Of The Condor Heroes #4: A Heart Divided by Jin Yong

9. (6) Legends Of The Condor Heroes #1: A Hero Born by Jin Yong

9. (7) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller

10. (8) Kim Ji-young, Born 1982 by Cho Nam-joo

NON-FICTION

1. (-) Standing Tall by Peh Shing Huei

2. (3) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

3. (1) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

4. (-) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

5. (5) Think Like A Monk by Jay Shetty

6. (6) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

7. (-) Atomic Habits by James Clear

8. (2) Surrounded By Psychopaths by Thomas Erikson

9. (-) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

10. (7) Think Again by Adam Grant

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dog Man #10: Mothering Heights by Dav Pilkey

2. (2) Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey

3. (3) Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories by Jeff Kinney

4. (5) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #15: The Deep End by Jeff Kinney

5. (4) True Singapore Ghost Stories #26 by Russell Lee

6. (6) The Last Kids On Earth by Max Brallier

7. (-) They Both Die At The End by Adam Silvera

8. (7) Charlie And The Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl

9. (-) George's Marvellous Medicine by Roald Dahl

10. (8) Matilda by Roald Dahl

•This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.