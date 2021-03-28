Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) Klara And The Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro

2. (2) The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

3. (10) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller

4. (3) Harris Bin Potter And The Stoned Philosopher by Suffian Hakim

5. (4) The Queen's Gambit by Walter Tevis

6. (-) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

7. (-) Legends Of The Condor Heroes #4: A Heart Divided by Jin Yong

8. (-) The Phone Box At The Edge Of The World by Laura Imai Messina

9. (-) The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

10. (-) Hidden In Plain Sight by Jeffrey Archer

10. (-) No Longer Human by Osamu Dazai

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

2. (7) Think Like A Monk by Jay Shetty

3. (3) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

4. (2) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

5. (6) Surrounded By Psychopaths by Thomas Erikson

6. (5) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

7. (5) Think Again by Adam Grant

8. (4) Becoming by Michelle Obama

9. (9) How To Avoid A Climate Disaster by Bill Gates

10. (9) A Promised Land by Barack Obama

CHILDREN'S

1. (10) Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey

2. (5) InvestiGators: Off The Hook by John Patrick Green

3. (7) Raya And The Last Dragon by Igloo Books

4. (2) Dog Man #9: Grime And Punishment by Dav Pilkey

5. (3) True Singapore Ghost Stories #26 by Russell Lee

6. (8) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #15: The Deep End by Jeff Kinney

7. (4) Geronimo Stilton #77: The Last Resort Oasis by Geronimo Stilton

8. (9) One Of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus

9. (-) Geronimo Stilton Journey Through Time #8: Out Of Time by Geronimo Stilton

10. (6) The 130-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths

•This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.