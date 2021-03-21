Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) Klara And The Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro

2. (2) The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

3. (4) Harris Bin Potter And The Stoned Philosopher by Suffian Hakim

4. (3) The Queen's Gambit by Walter Tevis

5. (5) The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

6. (7) The Duke And I by Julia Quinn

7. (6) September Love by Lang Leav

8. (-) The Phone Box At The Edge Of The World by Laura Imai Messina

9. (-) There's No Such Thing As An Easy Job by Kikuko Tsumura

10. (9) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

2. (7) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

3. (4) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

4. (-) Becoming by Michelle Obama

5. (6) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

5. (2) Think Again by Adam Grant

6. (5) Surrounded By Psychopaths by Thomas Erikson

7. (3) Think Like A Monk by Jay Shetty

8. (8) My Story: Justice In The Wilderness by Tommy Thomas

9. (-) A Promised Land by Barack Obama

9. (9) How To Avoid A Climate Disaster by Bill Gates

10. (-) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

CHILDREN'S

1. (10) Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey

2. (2) Dog Man #9: Grime And Punishment by Dav Pilkey

3. (1) True Singapore Ghost Stories #26 by Russell Lee

4. (4) Geronimo Stilton #77: The Last Resort Oasis by Geronimo Stilton

5. (-) InvestiGators: Off The Hook by John Patrick Green

6. (3) The 130-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths

7. (-) Raya And The Last Dragon by Igloo Books

8. (5) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #15: The Deep End by Jeff Kinney

9. (5) One Of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus

10. (-) Charlie And The Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl

• This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.