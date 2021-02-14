Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

2. (3) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

3. (2) Harris Bin Potter And The Stoned Philosopher by Suffian Hakim

4. (7) The Queen's Gambit by Walter Tevis

5. (4) September Love by Lang Leav

6. (5) The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

7. (6) A Dog's Perfect Christmas by W. Bruce Cameron

8. (8) Camino Winds by John Grisham

9. (-) The Other People by C.J. Tudor

10. (-) Before The Coffee Gets Cold: Tales From The Cafe by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

2. (8) Think Again by Adam Grant

3. (6) A Promised Land by Barack Obama

4. (2) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

5. (5) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

6. (4) Surrounded By Psychopaths by Thomas Erikson

7. (7) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

8. (3) Atomic Habits by James Clear

9. (-) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

10. (10) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) True Singapore Ghost Stories #26 by Russell Lee

2. (3) Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey

3. (2) Dog Man #9: Grime And Punishment by Dav Pilkey

4. (4) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #15: The Deep End by Jeff Kinney

5. (-) The 130-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths

6. (5) Keeper Of The Lost Cities #8.5: Unlocked by Shannon Messenger

7. (10) Wonder by R.J. Palacio

8. (6) Geronimo Stilton Journey Through Time #8: Out Of Time by Geronimo Stilton

9. (7) The Witches by Roald Dahl

10. (8) Charlie And The Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl

•This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.