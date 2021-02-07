Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (-) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

2. (2) Harris Bin Potter And The Stoned Philosopher by Suffian Hakim

3. (1) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

4. (4) September Love by Lang Leav

5. (7) The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

6. A Dog's Perfect Christmas by W. Bruce Cameron

7. (3) The Queen's Gambit by Walter Tevis

8. (10) Camino Winds by John Grisham

9. (5) The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

10. (-) Cilka's Journey by Heather Morris

10. (8) Love Your Life by Sophie Kinsella

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

2. (2) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

3. (5) Atomic Habits by James Clear

4. (8) Surrounded By Psychopaths by Thomas Erikson

5. (3) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

6. (4) A Promised Land by Barack Obama

7. (6) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

8. (-) Think Again by Adam Grant

9. (7) Money Smart: Own Your Financial Destiny by Lorna Tan

10. (-) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) True Singapore Ghost Stories #26 by Russell Lee

2. (2) Dog Man #9: Grime And Punishment by Dav Pilkey

3. (7) Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey

4. (3) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #15: The Deep End by Jeff Kinney

5. (-) Keeper Of The Lost Cities #8.5: Unlocked by Shannon Messenger

6. (4) Geronimo Stilton Journey Through Time #8: Out Of Time by Geronimo Stilton

7. (9) The Witches by Roald Dahl

8. (8) Charlie And The Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl

9. (6) The Last Kids On Earth by Max Brallier

10. (6) Wonder by R.J. Palacio

• This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.