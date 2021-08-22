Best Thomson-East Coast Line 2 bites

Come Saturday, six stations on the new Thomson-East Coast Line 2 (TEL2) will start running and bring a slew of great hawker eats and cafe fare closer to hungry commuters.

Springleaf, Lentor, Mayflower, Bright Hill, Upper Thomson and Caldecott join three stations in Woodlands – which started operations in January last year – along Singapore’s sixth MRT line.

In the lead-up to its opening, the Land Transport Authority will be organising a series of virtual open house activities from tomorrow to Friday.

Here is a handy guide to plan your food trail, with recommendations on the best eats no more than a 10-minute walk from each station. Then turn the page for The Sunday Times’ nature trail guide to burn off those pesky calories.

1. TE4: SPRINGLEAF

A row of shophouses nearby houses eateries such as Hong Ji Bak Kut Teh and Wilder Mann German Restaurant Bar.

Venture north towards neighbouring Springleaf Nature Park and you will hit the likes of Chinese restaurant Famous Kitchen, famed for its fish head curry and deep-fried pork belly with fermented beancurd.

At nearby condominium complexes The Brooks I and II, you can chow down on Mao Shan Wang durians from the Durian Edition, or have your fix of lok lok (steamboat-skewered treats that cost from $1 a stick, minimum 10 sticks) from Lok Here.

Must-try

928 Ngee Fou Restaurant (Hakka) Ampang Yong Tou Fou

928 Upper Thomson Road; open: 9am to 7pm (Tuesdays to Sundays), closed on Mondays

Drenched in savoury gravy, a $5 platter of yong tau foo makes a satisfying meal. Ingredients include eggplant, stuffed bittergourd, beancurd, fishball and plenty of kang kong. Add on more fried tau kee and wonton for extra crunch.

Daruma Tavern

01-14/15 The Brooks II, 25 Springside Green; open: 9am to 10.30pm (weekdays), 8.30am to 10.30pm (weekends); www.facebook.com/Darumatavern

Wind down with a post-walk craft beer or try the menu’s eclectic mix of Western, Japanese and local fare. Popular items include the lard-topped KL dai lok mee ($7.90), Hougang six miles stone fried Hokkien mee ($7.90) and Thai-style wanton mee ($7.90).

Springleaf Prata Place

1 Thong Soon Avenue; open: 8am to 11pm daily; spplace.com

A household name for roti prata, briyani, thosai and murtabak. Look out for its Ultimate Series of special creations – one to mark each year – including 2013’s best-selling murtaburger ($8.50) and 2019’s magic meatless murtabak ($6.90), which is packed with lentils, mushrooms, curry leaves and vegan mayonnaise.

2. TE5: LENTOR

The best place to head to for grub in this residential estate is AMK 628 Market and Food Centre.

Popular picks here include Sumo Big Prawn and Bedok Chwee Kueh.

Must-try

Teochew Fish Porridge Da Pai Dang

01-906, Block 631 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4; open: 10am to midnight daily

Thick slices of fish in a delicious broth topped with dried flatfish and bits of fried garlic make for the ultimate comfort food.

Go for the claypot version (from $8), opt for either fish or seafood, and add porridge, bee hoon or rice. Fish options include batang, red garoupa and pomfret.

Or try the “hotpot fish” (from $15), where your choice of fish is stir-fried and served in a claypot. Complete the meal with pig’s trotter jelly ($8) and fried oyster ($8).

Ho Bee Roasted Food

01-84 AMK 628 Market and Food Centre, 628 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4; open: 11am to 8pm daily; tel: 9227-5608

Join the incessant queue at this roast-meat specialist. The $7.50 set features tender char siew, juicy roast duck and roast pork with crisp crackling. The meats are complemented by tangy achar, soup and spicy chilli sauce.

Chelabela

Block 603 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5; open: 11.30am to 2.30pm daily, 4.30 to 6.30pm (Tuesdays to Sundays); @chelabela.kfood on Instagram

Army stew ($18, good for two people) is the main item at this Korean food stall, which made the news in May when it shut its Marsiling outlet after five years.

Its downsized menu also features side dishes of cabbage kimchi (from $5), sweet and mildly spicy anchovies (from $5) and crunchy radish kimchi (from $5). Buy them by the tub to pair with ramyun at home for K-drama binge nights.

3. TE6: MAYFLOWER

Head to Mayflower Market & Food Centre, a hive of activity surrounded by eateries like old-school Chinese restaurant Gim Tim, Indian-Muslim eatery Al-Sahira and noodle shop Yummy Yap Eating House.

Must-try

Rice & Roll

01-164 Food Loft coffee shop, Block 107 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4; open: 8am to 2pm (Mondays to Saturdays), closed on Sundays; WhatsApp 9770-1094

Get in line for freshly rolled chee cheong fun made to order with rice slurry house-churned using a stone mill.

Pick from a variety of fillings – such as century egg ($3.50); veg trio ($5) with broccoli, mushrooms and carrots; and meat trio ($5.50), with char siew, Chinese and Taiwanese sausage – deftly rolled into large silken sheets, then cut up.

The chee cheong fun is soaked in a savoury sauce and best eaten immediately with lashings of fried shallots and chilli.

Sri Ayam Penyet

01-02 Mayflower Market & Food Centre, 162 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4; open: 9am till sold out daily

This is not your usual ayam penyet ($5.50) as the smashed turmeric-marinated chicken leg has a light coating of batter for extra crunch.

The dish is topped with extra fried batter bits, fried beancurd and spicy sambal. Take home potato-stuffed curry puffs (three for $2) for teatime.

The Grumpy Bear

01-03 Kebun Baru Community Club, 216 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4; open: 11am to 9pm (Sundays to Thursdays), 11am to 9.30pm (Fridays and Saturdays); www.grumpybear.com.sg

The cafe offers no-frills Western comfort food, including 11 chicken options such as grilled Cajun chicken ($14.90), chilli crab chicken ($18.90) and salted egg chicken ($18.90).

Pasta and burgers are available too, as well as set meals from $35 for two people.

4. TE7: BRIGHT HILL

This is the most convenient station for those who want to explore Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park. Grab a bite at popular home-grown bistro Grub, perched at the park’s entrance, or head to famous zi char eatery Two Chefs Eating Place for its signature butter pork ribs, drunken cockles and XO claypot red garoupa.

Must-try

Grub

Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, 510 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1; open: 11am to 10pm (weekdays), 8am to 10pm (weekends); grub.com.sg

Grab a slice of the Basque burnt cheesecake ($9) – rated No. 1 by The Sunday Times last year – along with thirst quenchers after strolling through the park.

If you have worked up an appetite, go for local-inspired dishes such as chilli crab pasta ($19), har cheong fried chicken with waffles ($16) and white pepper crabcake burger ($18). Finish with a “liu sha” lava cake ($9) boasting a molten salted egg centre.

Ato.mein

02-01 Marymount Community Club, 191 Sin Ming Avenue; open: 9am to 9pm daily; tel: 6920-1587

The casual ramen eatery offers affordable ramen priced from $8.50. Highlights include the signature tonkotsu ramen ($11), braised pork rice ($8.50) and teriyaki salmon rice bowl ($12).

Forbidden Tea

02-02 Marymount Community Club, 191 Sin Ming Avenue; open: noon to 10pm (Tuesdays to Thursdays), noon to 12.30am (Fridays), 11 to 12.30am (Saturdays), 11am to 10pm (Sundays), closed on Mondays

This nature-themed bubble tea shop offers red, green and oolong tea options. Plump for the chrysanthemum latte (from $4.90), a house-brewed chrysanthemum tea with fresh milk. A small selection of wraps, pizzas and snacks is also available.

5. TE8: UPPER THOMSON

Welcome to cafe and dessert central. Plan multiple visits to hit dessert spots such as Salted Caramel, Udders and Baker’s Brew, as well as cafe haunts like One Man Coffee, Knockhouse Cafe and Columbus Coffee Co.

One exit of the station opens up to Thomson Plaza, another mini foodie haven with Patisserie G, Huggs Collective by Huggs Coffee and a branch of Bib Gourmand-rated Na Na Curry.

Must-try

Mr Bucket Chocolaterie

01-15, 23 Sin Ming Road; open: noon to 7pm (Tuesdays to Fridays), 10am to 7pm (weekends and public holidays), closed on Mondays; www.mrbucket.com.sg

Get your chocolate fix at this home-grown chocolaterie which uses sustainably sourced cacao from Asian farmers.

Pack some delightful bonbons (from $20 for a box of six) to go, along with its newly launched chocolate bites (from $11). Flavours include candied ginger and almonds; and marshmallow and rice puffs.

Hello Arigato

227 Upper Thomson Road; open: 11am to 3pm, 5.30 to 9pm (Tuesdays to Fridays), 10am to 3pm, 5.30 to 9pm (weekends), closed on Mondays

Do not expect the usual brunch fare at this 10-day-old Japanese-style cafe.

The soft opening menu features Japanese sandwiches (served with a mixed salad) such as katsu sando ($16), gyu sando ($26) and otah sando ($20) – a local spin with a kaffir lime sambal and coconut mayonnaise. Other options include donburi, pasta and sharing plates of musubi shi ($12) – onigiri-style sushi with spam.

Woodlands Sourdough

01-03, 183 Upper Thomson Road; open: 8.30am to 3pm (Thursdays to Sundays), closed from Mondays to Wednesdays; @woodlandssd on Instagram

Take a moment to breathe in the buttery goodness of the fresh bakes on display at the Muslim-owned bakery, best known for its sourdough bread.

Menu items vary, so stay tuned to its Instagram page for updates. Top picks include its brownies, tea cakes and cinnamon buns.

6. TE9: CALDECOTT

Ice cream parlour Creamier is the first foodie hot spot you will hit after emerging from the Caldecott interchange with the Circle Line.

For more food options, cross the road to Toa Payoh West Market & Food Centre and its neighbouring coffee shops.

The hawker centre is home to famous stalls such as Bib Gourmand-rated Chey Sua Carrot Cake and Kim Hua Guan bak kwa.

Must-try

Donya

01-577, stall 1, Block 126 Toa Payoh Lorong 1; open: 11am to 2.30pm, 5 to 8.30pm daily; www.facebook.com/DonyaSingapore

No-frills, affordable Japanese fare in a coffee shop. Menu highlights include gyu don ($11.50), salmon mentai don ($9.50) and saba teriyaki don ($6.50).

Creamier Handcrafted Ice Cream and Coffee

01-02, Block 131 Toa Payoh Lorong 1; open: noon to 10pm daily; creamier.com.sg

A neighbourhood favourite for tea breaks or after-dinner treats. Prices start at $3.90 for a single scoop or $9.70 with airy yet crisp waffles.

Best-selling flavours include roasted pistachio and sea salt gula melaka. For some stay-home comfort, order in pints of the local-inspired seasonal flavours, kopi-peng and teh-peng.

Deanna’s Kitchen

02-25 Toa Payoh West Market & Food Centre, 127 Toa Payoh Lorong 1; open: 9am to 3pm (Tuesdays to Sundays), closed on Mondays

The Muslim-owned stall packs them in with its tasty prawn noodles served in an aromatic broth. Prices start at $7 for big prawn noodles.

Order the big prawn and clams mee ($9), which comes with a heaping portion of clams.