Beauty tools GO SCI-FI

It is a Sunday evening and I am on the sofa, toying with a $458 beauty gadget instead of the television remote.

The Skin Inc Tri-Light +Sabi, a new device inspired by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa), emits a brilliant light and a low hum - an intimidating combination to technotards like yours truly, whose knowledge of tech is limited to Wi-Fi connections and social media.

I bring it to my face with trepidation, hoping I do not scorch my retina in the process.

No bigger than an iPhone mini, this handheld apparatus combines LED (light-emitting diodes), microcurrent, pulsed electromagnetic field and hydro-sensor technologies.

The Tri-Light +Sabi, the latest beauty gadget by home-grown beauty brand Skin Inc, is one of many next-generation at-home beauty devices unveiled in recent years. From LED masks to cryotherapy wands, consumers can now count on a host of sleek gadgets to tone, tighten and brighten their faces and bodies in the comfort of their homes.

According to a market research report last year published by P&S Intelligence, the market value of global home-use beauty devices is set to reach US$89.5 billion (S$121.5 billion) in 2030, from US$9.6 billion in 2020.

"Beauty devices can make salon treatments accessible," says Ms Reiko Hasegawa, senior analyst at London-based market research firm Mintel in an e-mail interview with The Straits Times. "The increasing popularity of non-invasive medical aesthetics has helped to extend some technologies from professional use to home use."

With a wealth of technologies at their disposal, beauty brands are now taking it a step further - by customising their offerings according to individual needs.

The Tri-Light +Sabi does this via the smartphone.

To use it, customers download the +Sabi AI app on their phone, sync it to the device, complete a questionnaire about their lifestyles and upload selfies.

Like all skin diagnostics apps that rely on artificial intelligence (AI), including Neutrogena Skin360, Olay's Skin Advisor and Kiehl's Instant Skin Reader, the +Sabi AI uses "computer vision" to analyse thousands or millions of pixels in your selfie.

But unlike other apps, it will compare this data to face scans of 200,000 other customers to provide a more precise analysis of your skin's health. On top of this, it will also compare your lifestyle to one million profiles in its database, enabling it to tailor skincare and wellness tips to each individual.

Skin Inc is founded by Ms Sabrina Tan, 48, who has worked in management and marketing roles with tech corporations, including IBM, HP and Oracle, for more than a decade.

Her foray into the beauty industry began in 2008, sparked by a search for the right products for her sensitive, eczema-prone skin.

"I took a look at my graveyard of vanity products that were not suitable for the type of skin I had. I felt the skincare industry was stereotyping us by skin type and ignored that each of us is a unique individual with specific needs," she says.

The brand has released several "high-tech" products, including a custom serum featuring an "encapsulation technology" whereby active ingredients are encased in beads made from seaweed to preserve their purity and potency.

This proprietary technology, which Ms Tan discovered in a laboratory in Japan, allows customers to mix and match ingredients according to their needs.

In January 2015, Skin Inc introduced its first handheld facial device.

"The brand started to take off globally and I was travelling every six weeks in the United States to speak to retailers and customers. My skin was in bad shape and I was thinking, 'How nice it would be to have a facial in a plane'," says Ms Tan. "The DIY (do-it-yourself) devices that were available at the time, however, were so big and heavy."

More ergonomically designed than its competitors, the Optimizer Voyage Tri-Light is studded with three LEDs - red for anti-ageing, blue for inflammation and yellow for brightening.

First used by Nasa astronauts in the 1980s to grow plants in space, LEDs are now widely used to promote cell regeneration.

Since then, the Optimizer Voyage Tri-Light has been given several makeovers, with the most recent update being the inclusion of two more LED lights - orange and purple - in 2018.

Then in 2020, Ms Tan partnered Mr William Gaultier, 51, co-founder of +Sabi AI, a data and AI company based in Delaware, US, to collaborate on a game-changing beauty device.

After 15 months of trial and error, the Optimizer Voyage Tri-Light was reborn as the Tri-Light +Sabi. This new app-powered device is smaller, sleeker and incorporates multiple skin-tech innovations. "Think of it as a Fitbit for your skin," says Ms Tan, who declines to reveal how much was spent on developing the device.

The release of this new gadget could not be better timed. The past two years may well become known as the golden age of high-tech beauty devices, thanks to the pandemic. When Covid-19 shuttered aesthetic and dermatology clinics as well as spas, it forced pandemic-weary beauty junkies to resort to DIY alternatives.

"Devices are booming in the Asia-Pacific region as more consumers pay closer attention to their overall health and body care in the era of Covid-19," says Mintel's Ms Hasegawa. "China alone marked a 21 per cent increase in the annual sales of beauty devices in 2020, which are estimated to be 11.5 billion yuan (S$2.5 billion)."

Skin Inc has also been experiencing unprecedented growth since 2020. One of its star products during the pandemic is the Tri-Light Body Sculpt Fit, a small, circular device that that claims to address problems such as stretch marks and cellulite by combining LED with microvibration, microcurrent and heating.

But it is not the only brand that is cashing in on this trend.

Last year, science-backed skincare brand Dr Dennis Gross saw "a groundswell of interest from consumers" after launching its first beauty device for the body, the DRx Spectralite BodyWare Pro, while Swedish beauty tech firm Foreo recorded a 30 percent increase in online sales.

As a testament to the popularity of at-home beauty devices, several online communities dedicated to discussing - and even trading - these gadgets also popped up on social media in 2020.

The Beauty Devices Community/ Beauty Beyond 40 group, started by American beauty content creator Trina Albus, who is in her 40s, has more than 24,000 members and is one of the largest Facebook groups aimed at kick-starting the home gadget conversation. In it, beauty device enthusiasts seek advice, swop experiences and recommend products to one another.

"I was super gung-ho about using beauty devices going into the pandemic," says Ms Smita DeSouza, 38, who owns four high-tech devices. "I saw it as an opportunity to glow up while working from home."

The freelance writer believes that one should invest in a gadget because there are limits to what a beauty product can achieve. "After a certain point of time, your skincare is just not going to do the job, no matter how many great ingredients it has or what the science behind it is," she says.

Others like Ms Rina Koh, 35, were fans even before the pandemic. "I started using them a few years ago to combat signs of anti-ageing. I had noticed some fine lines appearing on my forehead as well as neck, so I made my first purchase, which was an LED Face Mask," says the marketing communication manager.

She now owns three gadgets, including a neck massager and an intense pulsed light hair removal device.

"I like how easy they are. I can carry on performing tasks while using the devices and it just takes me about 20 minutes to complete the entire routine," she adds.

But the jury is still out on the efficacy of these devices.

Dr Rachel Ho, medical director of La Clinic, says while LED light, sonic cleansers and microcurrent devices are generally safe for home use, efficacy data remains limited.

"Although there is data to show that LED therapy works for acne and reducing inflammation, this has been shown only in physician-quality devices used in clinics, not home-based devices. Home devices are not regulated as tightly as devices in clinics, so a lot of the claims from these beauty device companies are taken off studies (for clinic devices) that are not accurately reflective," says the 35-year-old.

Dr Tan Siak Khim, 74, medical director of IDS Clinic, notes that the biggest drawback of such devices is the limitation in power they can produce.

"This isn't a bad thing as it probably cuts down on unwanted side effects," he says. "But it is unlikely that such devices will entirely replace professional medical devices. Their biggest role would likely be in helping to maintain the results at home after professional treatment."

As for the Tri-Light +Sabi, Ms Tan says more app features - including an ingredient scanner - will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

"In beauty, the product needs to be finished before it is launched. But it's the opposite with tech. Tech devices continue to evolve and improve with time," she says.

Meanwhile, I am getting the hang of it. Two DIY facials later, I am now comfortable enough to turn on the telly.