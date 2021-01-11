Beached art

SEASIDE GALLERY: Art installations at the Luoshanfeng Arts Festival in Pingtung County, Taiwan, on display at the Haikou Port. Works include The Walking Flying Fish (above) by Taiwanese artist Li Wei-mu and Concrete Zoo by Chiu Chen-hung, also a Taiwanese artist. The arts festival ends on March 1.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
