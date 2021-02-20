Bazaar on wheels

Clothes (above), vinyl records and beverage are among the offerings on sale at the Moto Pop Up bazaar in Cainta, Rizal, east of Manila in the Philippines. According to organiser Segunda, the event sees motorcycle enthusiasts selling products on their two-wheelers, such as food, music records and collectibles.PHOTOS: EPA-EFE
