Bathed in happiness

For some, having a good soak helps relieve stress. So it is no wonder a bathtub (left) is among the exhibits on display at the Museum of Happiness and Illusion - Be Happy! Museum in the Reduta mall in Warsaw, Poland. Those who enjoy playtime or food
For some, having a good soak helps relieve stress. So it is no wonder a bathtub (above) is among the exhibits on display at the Museum of Happiness and Illusion - Be Happy! Museum in the Reduta mall in Warsaw, Poland.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
For some, having a good soak helps relieve stress. So it is no wonder a bathtub (left) is among the exhibits on display at the Museum of Happiness and Illusion - Be Happy! Museum in the Reduta mall in Warsaw, Poland. Those who enjoy playtime or food
Those who enjoy playtime or food can look out for a mini carousel (above) or giant doughnuts and cupcakes at the 800 sq m space, which make perfect backdrops for that Instagram-worthy shot. The museum also has branches in other Polish cities such as Poznan.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
For some, having a good soak helps relieve stress. So it is no wonder a bathtub (left) is among the exhibits on display at the Museum of Happiness and Illusion - Be Happy! Museum in the Reduta mall in Warsaw, Poland. Those who enjoy playtime or food
Those who enjoy playtime or food can look out for a mini carousel or giant doughnuts and cupcakes (above) at the 800 sq m space, which make perfect backdrops for that Instagram-worthy shot. The museum also has branches in other Polish cities such as Poznan.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    1 hour ago

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on March 21, 2021, with the headline 'Bathed in happiness'. Subscribe
Topics: 