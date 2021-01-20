Bath time restored

FRESH TAKE:Once heavily damaged during the battles between Syrian regime forces and rebel fighters in the city of Aleppo, the historic Al-Jadid Hammam (right, below left and below right) - a Turkish-style bathhouse - has been renovated and is now ope
FRESH TAKE: Once heavily damaged during the battles between Syrian regime forces and rebel fighters in the city of Aleppo, the historic Al-Jadid Hammam (above) - a Turkish-style bathhouse - has been renovated and is now open to the public.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
FRESH TAKE:Once heavily damaged during the battles between Syrian regime forces and rebel fighters in the city of Aleppo, the historic Al-Jadid Hammam (right, below left and below right) - a Turkish-style bathhouse - has been renovated and is now ope
FRESH TAKE: Once heavily damaged during the battles between Syrian regime forces and rebel fighters in the city of Aleppo, the historic Al-Jadid Hammam (above) - a Turkish-style bathhouse - has been renovated and is now open to the public.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
FRESH TAKE:Once heavily damaged during the battles between Syrian regime forces and rebel fighters in the city of Aleppo, the historic Al-Jadid Hammam (right, below left and below right) - a Turkish-style bathhouse - has been renovated and is now ope
FRESH TAKE: Once heavily damaged during the battles between Syrian regime forces and rebel fighters in the city of Aleppo, the historic Al-Jadid Hammam (above) - a Turkish-style bathhouse - has been renovated and is now open to the public.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
  • Published
    1 hour ago

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 20, 2021, with the headline 'Bath time restored'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 