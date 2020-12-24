Bangkok Art Biennale

FIGHTING A GLOBAL EPIDEMIC: A man taking a photo of a painting by Thai artist Peerades Namwong on exhibition at Bangkok Art and Culture Centre (BACC), as part of the United Overseas Bank (Thai) Painting of the Year competition on Dec 12.PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
CHINESE-STYLE WAR TANKS: Dragonerpanzer or Dragoon Tanks, an art installation by Thai artist Wasinburee Supanichvoraparch at the BACC.PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
ONE FOR THE ALBUM: A young woman taking a selfie in front of a portrait of outgoing United States President Donald Trump by US artist Andres Serrano. The artwork is on show at BACC as part of the Bangkok Art Biennale. PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
