Balloon festival takes off

LIFTING SPIRITS: About 100 hot-air balloons, some in the shape of animals (above) and cartoon characters like SpongeBob SquarePants, flew over the city of Leon in Guanajuato, Mexico, earlier this month, during the International Hot Air Balloon Festival.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
LIFTING SPIRITS: About 100 hot-air balloons, some in the shape of animals and cartoon characters like SpongeBob SquarePants (above), flew over the city of Leon in Guanajuato, Mexico, earlier this month, during the International Hot Air Balloon Festival.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
ALIGHT AT NIGHT: Balloons lit up during the "Magical Night" part of the festival. There were only a few hundred spectators on site, rather than the usual half a million, as the event was streamed online amid measures to stem the Covid-19 outbreak.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
