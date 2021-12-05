BALL OF A TIME

In a tribute to Brazilian soccer legend Pele, the Tres Coracoes city in Minas Gerais state, where he is born, features a statue of the famed player and his father Dondinho (top), a replica of the house (above and below) of his childhood as well as th
In a tribute to Brazilian soccer legend Pele, the Tres Coracoes city in Minas Gerais state, where he is born, features a statue of the famed player and his father Dondinho (top), a replica of the house (above and below) of his childhood as well as the crib (left) and ball made of sock (far left) he used.PHOTOS: REUTERS
In a tribute to Brazilian soccer legend Pele, the Tres Coracoes city in Minas Gerais state, where he is born, features a statue of the famed player and his father Dondinho (top), a replica of the house (above and below) of his childhood as well as th
In a tribute to Brazilian soccer legend Pele, the Tres Coracoes city in Minas Gerais state, where he is born, features a statue of the famed player and his father Dondinho (top), a replica of the house (above and below) of his childhood as well as the crib (left) and ball made of sock (far left) he used.PHOTOS: REUTERS
In a tribute to Brazilian soccer legend Pele, the Tres Coracoes city in Minas Gerais state, where he is born, features a statue of the famed player and his father Dondinho (top), a replica of the house (above and below) of his childhood as well as th
In a tribute to Brazilian soccer legend Pele, the Tres Coracoes city in Minas Gerais state, where he is born, features a statue of the famed player and his father Dondinho (top), a replica of the house (above and below) of his childhood as well as the crib (left) and ball made of sock (far left) he used.PHOTOS: REUTERS
In a tribute to Brazilian soccer legend Pele, the Tres Coracoes city in Minas Gerais state, where he is born, features a statue of the famed player and his father Dondinho (top), a replica of the house (above and below) of his childhood as well as th
In a tribute to Brazilian soccer legend Pele, the Tres Coracoes city in Minas Gerais state, where he is born, features a statue of the famed player and his father Dondinho (top), a replica of the house (above and below) of his childhood as well as the crib (left) and ball made of sock (far left) he used.PHOTOS: REUTERS
In a tribute to Brazilian soccer legend Pele, the Tres Coracoes city in Minas Gerais state, where he is born, features a statue of the famed player and his father Dondinho (top), a replica of the house (above and below) of his childhood as well as th
In a tribute to Brazilian soccer legend Pele, the Tres Coracoes city in Minas Gerais state, where he is born, features a statue of the famed player and his father Dondinho (top), a replica of the house (above and below) of his childhood as well as the crib (left) and ball made of sock (far left) he used.PHOTOS: REUTERS
  • Published
    36 min ago

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on December 05, 2021, with the headline 'BALL OF A TIME'. Subscribe
Topics: 