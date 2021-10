There are some stores where one's inner auntie can run riot. Yue Hwa Chinese Products in Chinatown is such a place. The Hong Kong retailer bought the conserved building in 1993 and put it through a massive renovation in 2019.

The interior now boasts bright double-storey atriums and a neater, more contemporary layout. The store imports a wide range of goods from east Asia. Here are some choice picks which will warm the cockles of every auntie's bargain-hungry heart.