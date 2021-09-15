Living Well

Bad taste in the mouth?

It can mean illness or nutrient deficiency, say doctors

Arts Correspondent
Published: 
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Would you try electric lemonade? Researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) have devised a drinking glass, programmed by a cellphone app, which stimulates the tongue to perceive different flavours, including citrus.

Taste is a complex sense and a taste disorder usually signals another health condition, such as infections or nutrient deficiencies.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 15, 2021, with the headline 'Bad taste in the mouth?'. Subscribe
Topics: 