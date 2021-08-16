Aztec history remembered

Traditional healers and dancers resplendent in feather headdresses (above) and body paint performed ancient rites in the heart of Mexico City last Thursday, keeping the Aztec spirit alive five centuries after the Spanish conquest. The Mexican authorities commemorated the 500th anniversary of the "fall" of the Aztec capital Tenochtitlan to the conquistadors and their indigenous allies last Friday. But those who strive to preserve Aztec culture planned their own celebrations the day before in honour of the "heroic defence" of the city. All around the esplanade, people of all ages performed choreographies that alternated twists, stomps and energetic movements of their limbs, accentuated by their colourful plumes and the rattling of seeds tied to legs.

PHOTOS: EPA-EFE, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE