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They are on a pace to sell a combined US$350 million (S$451.5 million) in their first three days in North American theatres.

LOS ANGELES – Are superheroes and sandworms about to make box office history?

On Nov 25 , National Research Group, a box office forecasting firm, released projections for Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three, which both arrive on Dec 18. The movies – one featuring a cavalcade of Marvel stars, the other concluding a sandy science fiction trilogy – are on a pace to sell a combined US$350 million (S$451.5 million) in tickets in their first three days in North American theatres.

But other indicators suggest that US$350 million could lowball the actual number. Shawn Robbins, the founder of Box Office Theory, a research firm, predicts that Avengers: Doomsday has a “greater-than-not chance” of taking in US$400 million on its own. Robbins, who is also the director of movie analytics at Fandango, projected another US$100 million or so from Dune: Part Three.

Box office forecasting is an inexact science, relying on advance ticket sales, surveys of moviegoers and trailer viewership. Gauging opening-weekend turnout is especially tricky in December, when the end-of-year holidays give people more flexibility about when to go to the movies.

Still, theatre owners are contemplating a tantalising possibility – the biggest weekend in box office history.

“We know it’s going to be a really good, all-hands-on-deck weekend,” said Greg Marcus, CEO of Marcus Corp, which runs the fourth-largest theatre circuit in the United States. “But it could also be another level entirely.”

Reliable figures for the overall weekend box office date back only to the 1990s, according to Rentrak. The record to beat is about US$531 million in today’s dollars, set in April 2019 with Avengers: Endgame and a smattering of supporting players.

By Hollywood’s math, the bar is much lower. The film industry typically disregards inflation in its box office rankings, a practice that flatters newer releases. So studios consider one weekend this summer – when Spider-Man: Brand New Day helped theaters collect US$437.4 million – to be the biggest ever.

Rarely do two movies with such enormous commercial ambitions open on the same day. The showdown, a result after Avengers: Doomsday missed its May release date, has been nicknamed “DunesDay” by fans, an echo of 2023’s “Barbenheimer.” (Barbie and Oppenheimer opened to a combined US$244.5 million, according to Rentrak.)

Dune: Part Three concludes Denis Villeneuve’s science-fiction trilogy. Set nearly two decades after the previous film, it stars Timothee Chalamet as a once-idealistic hero who has become a ruthless emperor. Zendaya returns as a warrior and his estranged lover, with Robert Pattinson joining the cast as a schemer plotting his downfall. Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros spent an estimated US$200 million to make it, excluding marketing.

Avengers: Doomsday could put the Disney-owned superhero studio firmly back on an upward trajectory after an uneven period at the box office. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film brings together the Avengers, X-Men and Fantastic Four to confront a new threat, Doctor Doom.

Marvel has not disclosed a budget for Doomsday, but Joe Russo said in 2022 that Endgame had cost more than US$500 million to make. Marketing an Avengers movie worldwide can easily add US$150 million. The payoff can be colossal: The four in the series have collected an average of nearly US$2 billion each worldwide, according to Rentrak.

The two movies could cannibalise each other, however. Both are spectacles, making for a less natural double bill than Barbie and Oppenheimer. They are also competing for premium-ticket sales. Dune: Part Three has exclusive access to IMAX screens, depriving Avengers: Doomsday of a lucrative format that helped propel Endgame to its historic opening.

Disney has countered with Infinity Vision, a new label for existing large-format screens that compete with IMAX – a move that could siphon business from Dune.

The studios, of course, have yet to finish their marketing campaigns. On Dec 4, two weeks before Avengers: Doomsday arrives, Sony Pictures will re-release Spider-Man: Brand New Day with additional footage. Added onto the end as a bonus will be a scene cut from Avengers: Doomsday, serving as an ad of sorts for the coming movie.

For theatre owners, the matchup is a welcome change from the lean years that followed the Covid-19 pandemic.

“People who have been in the business a long time have been saying how this matchup feels like the old days – studios fighting for screens, theatres adding staff,” said Matt Hoopfer, the chief financial officer of Celebration Cinema, a Michigan chain. At his theatres, he said, advance ticket sales for both Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three were running at four times the pace of their respective predecessors this far out from release.

“Our food and beverage team is in overdrive to make sure our kitchens and stands have enough supplies,” Hoopfer said. “People might riot if they can’t get ranch with their chicken tenders.”

Celebration has even designed DunesDay hats and pins for its employees. Hoopfer said he appreciated the enthusiasm of one employee who had suggested filling lobbies with sand to evoke Arrakis, the desert planet in “Dune.” But no. NYTIMES