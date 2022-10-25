At 208kg, he had to sleep sitting upright. Bariatric surgery offered a lifeline

Mr Muhammad Siddique Md Fairos decided to take charge of his health after experiencing what he describes as the “worst asthma attack in my life” in July. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Amrita Kaur
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – At his heaviest, Mr Muhammad Siddique Md Fairos tipped the scales at 208kg.

His typical meal would consist of three servings of rice, nine pieces of chicken, two servings of vegetables and a 1.5-litre bottle of Coke. 

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top