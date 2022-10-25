At 208kg, he had to sleep sitting upright. Bariatric surgery offered a lifeline

SINGAPORE – At his heaviest, Mr Muhammad Siddique Md Fairos tipped the scales at 208kg.
His typical meal would consist of three servings of rice, nine pieces of chicken, two servings of vegetables and a 1.5-litre bottle of Coke.
SINGAPORE – At his heaviest, Mr Muhammad Siddique Md Fairos tipped the scales at 208kg.
His typical meal would consist of three servings of rice, nine pieces of chicken, two servings of vegetables and a 1.5-litre bottle of Coke.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.