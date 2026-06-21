Asia Cat Expo returns on June 27 with more feline experiences, new Hobbies Fair tie-up

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Asia Cat Expo 2026 will be at the Suntec convention centre on June 27 and 28.

SINGAPORE – Cat lovers can expect a bigger experience at Asia Cat Expo 2026, which returns in June with new partnerships, expanded exhibition space and fresh activities celebrating feline care, creativity and community.

The fourth edition of the event will be held on June 27 and 28 at the Suntec convention centre, occupying four halls and featuring more than 150 exhibitors from Singapore and the region.

One of the biggest features this year is the inclusion of Hobbies Fair 2026, which will be accessible to Asia Cat Expo ticket holders for the first time . Held alongside the cat event, the fair will bring together more than 250 exhibitors covering areas such as arts and crafts, collectibles, model kits, technology, workshops and trading card games.

Together, both events will span six halls and feature more than 400 exhibitors over the weekend . Cats are welcome at both fairs.

Beyond shopping, visitors can look forward to a wider range of interactive experiences. The event’s marketplace will feature cat-related products including food, accessories, furniture and lifestyle items from local and international brands, alongside exclusive event promotions.

Photography enthusiasts will get a new visual highlight through the Asia Cat Expo Cat Photography Competition, held in partnership with Canon Singapore. The exhibition will showcase the top 15 finalist photographs, as well as a special gallery by Japanese cat photographer Masayuki Oki, who will appear for an exclusive book-signing session.

Returning highlights include a competition and certification event by the International Society of Feline Cosmetologists (ISFC), where professional groomers will demonstrate their skills and creativity. The ISFC International Cat Grooming Certification & Competition, to be held on June 27 at 10am, is recognised as the largest such event in Asia.

Another event to look out for is the Cat Fanciers’ Association Cat Show, which runs on both days from 10am, featuring pedigreed and household cats which will compete before international judges.

The event’s marketplace will feature cat-related products including food, accessories, furniture and lifestyle items. PHOTO: ASIA CAT EXPO

For visitors hoping to learn more about taking care of cats, the event will include educational talks on feline health, grooming and responsible ownership, along with competitions such as the Best Dressed Cat Competition and the Ciao Churu Chowdown, where cats compete to be the fastest one to eat a treat.

The expo will continue its focus on animal welfare through adoption initiatives, allowing visitors to learn more about responsible pet ownership and meet cats looking for homes. A special cat cafe experience featuring rescued cats from Alison Cat Care will offer visitors a chance to interact with the animals while supporting welfare efforts.

A new Cattery Zone will introduce visitors to different breeds and their temperaments, characteristics and care requirements, highlighting the commitment involved in responsible ownership.

The organisers say that this year’s edition – with themed photo spots, a stamp rally, food areas and community spaces – aims to create a broader lifestyle experience for both cat owners and casual visitors.

Asia Cat Expo 2026 will run from 10am to 8pm on June 27 and 28 at Suntec convention centre. Tickets are priced at $7 for a one-day pass and $15 for a two-day express pass, with free admission for children aged 12 and below when accompanied by an adult. Tickets are available from Atomic Events.