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Concert review

Young Malaysian pianist Vincent Ong shows individuality and highly Romantic pianism

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Vincent Ong is the first Malaysian to reach the final round of the Chopin competition.

Vincent Ong is the first Malaysian to reach the final round of the Chopin competition.

PHOTO: UNG RUEY LOON 

GEOFFREY LIM

  • Vincent Ong’s recital at Victoria Concert Hall showed his strong, highly individual style after reaching the Chopin Competition final as the first Malaysian finalist.
  • His programme mixed Haydn, Bartok, Prokofiev, Mendelssohn and Brahms, with Bartok and Prokofiev praised for technical skill, rich colour and expressive freedom.
  • Some Haydn and encore pieces felt less convincing, but the review says Ong is already “one of the most fascinating young pianists around” and may become a great.

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Victoria Concert Hall

Oct 25, 5pm

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.