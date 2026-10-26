Concert review
Young Malaysian pianist Vincent Ong shows individuality and highly Romantic pianism
GEOFFREY LIM
- Vincent Ong’s recital at Victoria Concert Hall showed his strong, highly individual style after reaching the Chopin Competition final as the first Malaysian finalist.
- His programme mixed Haydn, Bartok, Prokofiev, Mendelssohn and Brahms, with Bartok and Prokofiev praised for technical skill, rich colour and expressive freedom.
- Some Haydn and encore pieces felt less convincing, but the review says Ong is already “one of the most fascinating young pianists around” and may become a great.
AI generated
Victoria Concert Hall
Oct 25, 5pm