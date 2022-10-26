Young and rich South-east Asian buyers drive Singapore art market hopes

SINGAPORE – Wealthy South-east Asians are bringing money into Singapore’s art market, fuelling recent auction records and renewing buzz in the scene.

A South-east Asian buyer snagged Georgette Chen’s Boats And Shophouses for a cool $2.02 million at a Sotheby’s auction in August: a new price record for works by the Singapore artist.

While the auction house does not reveal the details of buyers, a spokesman notes that South-east Asian participation for its auctions has increased by almost 75 per cent in the last five years.

Its August sale was its first auction in Singapore in 15 years, and earned $24.5 million, the highest total for any sale held by the auction house here.

Auction house Christies’ president for the Asia-Pacific Francis Belin concurs that the South-east Asian market is robust: “South-east Asian new buyers almost tripled their contribution to our global auctions in the first half of 2022 versus the first half of 2021.

“Our South-east Asian new buyers come from all walks of life, and mainly from Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam. Almost 40 per cent are millennials.”

Singapore’s status as a financial hub has propelled an increase in the number of family offices here. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) estimates that there were about 700 single family offices (SFOs) here as of end-2021. Family offices are private companies set up to manage the assets of a single or multiple families.

Ms Sharon Sim, 45, board adviser to Aries Investment Management, a multi-family office, attributes the rise in family offices to economic growth in the region over the years: “This is primarily because of the emergence of more high-net-worth individuals due to entrepreneurship, and many of them that Aries Investment works with come from Indonesia.

“Many family offices, including ourselves, have taken interest in formulating strategies and building networks to provide support and recognition for artists around the world.”

Art is seen as an alternative asset class for these wealthy people, and investment banks here have also seen the potential in buying art. Investment bank UBS, for example, is the founding and lead partner for the upcoming Art SG fair, scheduled for January 12 to 15.

Mr August Hatecke, 57, UBS co-head for global wealth management in the Asia-Pacific, said at a recent press event that UBS advises its clients to have up to 40 per cent asset allocation in alternative investments. While art buying has investment potential, he added: “UBS views art as a passion pursuit which has emotional value. Collecting, at its best, is driven by a curiosity for the discovery of new ideas.”

The growth in family offices has attracted sellers. Sotheby’s managing director for Asia Nathan Drahi says: “Family offices are important as they manage the wealth of high-net-worth individuals and families. This type of clientele is showing interest in alternative investments such as art and luxury collectibles offered at Sotheby’s and we believe their interest will continue to grow.”

The bullish sentiment is evident in the return of art fairs after two years of border closures.

Besides the high end Art SG, the Affordable Art Fair Singapore is also hoping to return with a splash from November 18 to 20. It will feature more than 75 local and international galleries from 21 countries. In 2019, the fair attracted over 13,000 visitors and art sales reached $3.4 million.

Mr Alan Koh, 39, director of the fair, says there has been a pick up in market sentiment. “According to galleries I spoke with, the appetite for art and culture has been strong with eight out of 10 galleries reporting better sales than 2019.”

Art SG is expected to be South-east Asia’s biggest art fair. Noting that Singapore is the meeting place for the region and for travel connections, Art SG co-founder Magnus Renfrew says: “Logic dictates that South-east Asia deserves a major international art fair on its doorstep and on its terms.”

Art SG will have over 150 galleries from 30 countries and has a target of attracting 40,000 visitors. “This is a fair on a par in terms of scale and quality with the very best anywhere in the world,” adds Mr Renfrew, 46.