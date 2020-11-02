Yong Siew Toh Conservatory gets new governing board chairman

The Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music has appointed a new governing board chairman.

Ms Chong Siak Ching, chief executive of the National Gallery Singapore, yesterday replaced Mr Robert Tomlin, vice-chairman of the Asian arm of financial services firm Lepercq de Neuflize.

Ms Chong, 61, heads Singapore's Visual Arts Cluster, which includes the National Gallery, Singapore Art Museum and STPI - Creative Workshop and Gallery. She holds board positions in Yale-NUS College and Mandai Park Holdings, and is Singapore's Non-Resident Ambassador to the Republic of Chile.

Before joining the National Gallery, she was the CEO of Ascendas.

"It is an honour to be leading YST in its growth as Asia's most exciting international conservatory," she said.

The Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music, which was founded in 2003, is part of the National University of Singapore.

Mr Tomlin, 75, joined the conservatory's governing board in 2003 and was its deputy chairman from 2008 to 2018, before becoming chairman in 2018. He will remain a board member after stepping down.

He has worn many other hats - as a member of Lasalle College of the Arts' board of directors, and as the former chair of the Singapore Repertory Theatre and DesignSingapore Council. In 2015, he received the Public Service Medal for his contributions.

Last Friday, YST also announced another addition to its governing board - the National Arts Council's director for sector development (performing arts), Mr Kok Tse Wei.

Toh Wen Li