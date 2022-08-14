Yesterday once more: I'm a millennial hooked on the nostalgia of old music

In June, at the age of 63, British musician Kate Bush became the oldest woman to top the UK singles chart. Running Up That Hill was first released 37 years ago, but its inclusion in the Netflix hit series Stranger Things this year sent it sprinting up the chart again.

“It’s hard to take in the speed at which this has all been happening,” Bush, obviously thrilled, posted on her website. “So many young people who love the show (are) discovering the song for the first time.

Stranger Things, about a group of teens in a 1980s American town who reckon with supernatural forces, has fuelled – and fed – an obsession with 1980s pop culture.

Why does the past have such a hold over us? It is hard to deny the nostalgic pull of, say, National Day songs like Tanya Chua’s Where I Belong (2001), which I revisited last week. Or, for those of us with a penchant for 1960s and 1970s music, to not feel a twinge of sentimental sadness at the deaths of Australian legends Olivia Newton-John and Judith Durham.

I love old music. You’d think, based on the ads I get from Google, that I was a middle-aged man. My playlists, filled with the Eagles, George Harrison and Simon & Garfunkel, have fooled the algorithms into thinking it should send me ads for hearing aids and “Asian mums nearby”.

Many of these songs were the soundtrack of my parents’ youth. They played them on the stereo at home when I was growing up, so these tunes became the soundtrack of mine too.

There is a part of me that believes that old songs really are better. On the other hand, I wonder if my tastes have simply become too parochial. In my teens, the contemporary releases – think Katy Perry, Maroon 5, Nelly Furtado – were still okay. But today, when I hear the latest mainstream stuff on the radio, it just sounds like noise.

Today’s indie music scene is more up my alley – I marvel at the singer-songwriters Adrianne Lenker, Andrew Bird and Laura Marling, who are supremely gifted and whose songs I enjoy.

And yet, none of this beats the surge of bliss older tunes can bring. My heart soars when I hear the opening bars of The Beatles’ Here Comes The Sun (1969). Nor is there any singer, in my opinion, with a voice warmer than Karen Carpenter’s, whose contralto voice runs over the eardrums like honey. I am only slightly exaggerating when I say that one of the highlights of my holiday in Taiwan several years ago was re-discovering old Mandopop songs on the radio. It was like reuniting with old friends.

There are scientific reasons why so many of us love to return to familiar songs.

A Vox article in 2016 postulated that humans love music because we love patterns. Music gives us the chance to recognise patterns, and anticipate the melodies and harmonies that come next. Pop songs, incidentally, tend to use the same common chord progressions.

McGill University neuroscientist Robert Zatorre, who was quoted in the piece, said: “So if I hear a chord progression – a one chord, a four chord, and a five chord – probably I know that the next chord is going to be another one chord, because that’s prediction. It’s based on my past experience.” This is why, he adds, people prefer familiar music, and find it harder to enjoy styles they are unfamiliar with, such as jazz. In these scenarios, it becomes harder to predict a pattern.

This complete-the-pattern impulse might explain the popularity of a Wordle spin-off known as Heardle, launched in March this year, which asks listeners to identify a song based on its introduction. (Unsurprisingly, sites offering the Heardle experience for 1980s and 1990s music have also sprung up).

At a time where the future can seem bewildering, it can be comforting to cocoon oneself in the comforting certainty of the past – even if this was a past one had never experienced.

During the early days of the pandemic in April 2020, music streaming service Spotify saw a more than 50 per cent increase in the number of people making nostalgic-themed playlists. Last year, a Spotify report observed: “Millennials especially are finding comfort in the warm embrace of nostalgic playlists that deliver the best of decades past, with increases in streaming across Spotify playlists like 80s Hits, 80s Rock Anthems and 70s Love Songs.”

Some studies affirm the consolations of nostalgia. In 2018, two University of Southampton researchers found that nostalgia could act as a buffer against existential threats and mortality-related thoughts, and lead to a greater sense of belonging.

The power of nostalgia makes it ripe for manipulation. Nostalgia sells, and corporations know it – just look at all the ads with oldies in them. And sometimes a sentimental longing for times past can get particularly insidious – say, where voters are propelled by a misplaced nostalgia for “good ol’ days” that never truly existed. Case in point: the far-right in the United States who want to turn back the clock and “make America great again”.

Many newer musicians have found success riding on retro vibes, such as the British singer Yola, whose debut album Walk Through Fire (2019) has a distinct “I think I’ve heard this before” quality. “It’s the cheapest high in music”, to borrow American music critic Jeremy D. Larson’s definition of nostalgic recognition.

A vaguely terrifying thought came to mind the other day: When I am old and in a nursing home, the oldies on the sound system won’t be the Carpenters and Bee Gees, but the greatest hits of Cardi B, Dua Lipa and Nicki Minaj.

What’s even more terrifying is that, by then, these songs – slathered in a glaze of nostalgia – might actually sound pretty nice.

Remember that NDP song from 2013 that made everyone cringe? (No? The line “Together we can reach for the stars...” might jog your memory.)

Well, I listened to it again last week. It brought back memories of my time at university, which is where I was when I first heard it. The song didn’t sound so bad after all. In fact, I even kind of liked it.