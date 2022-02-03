The Esplanade's Huayi - Chinese Festival of Arts returns on Feb 11 for its 20th edition.
It opens with home-grown company Nine Years Theatre's original commissioned work Between You And Me, commanding the Esplanade's main stage.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 03, 2022, with the headline Huayi – Chinese Festival of Arts: in 20 years 22.