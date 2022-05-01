Writing on the back of #BookTok

During the pandemic, E. Lockhart's 2014 young adult thriller We Were Liars exploded in popularity.

Why did this story of a wealthy American family who spend its summers on a private island resurface on bestseller lists years after its publication?

A big reason was TikTok.

Fans posted videos of themselves reacting to the book - and its upsetting twist - on the social media app. Some cried. Some were angry. Others typed out variations of "this book broke my heart".

American author Lockhart, 54, whose real name is Emily Jenkins, believes the surge in interest came about because people felt isolated during the Covid-19 pandemic and found catharsis in her book.

"People were looking to feel, they were looking for a genuine emotional experience, because everything was being filtered through their computer screens," she says in a Zoom call from New York.

On the back of this success, Lockhart has written a prequel to We Were Liars. The new book, Family Of Liars, was born after a walk in the park with a friend. It comes out this month.

She is among a slew of authors who are riding on their #BookTok fame to put out new books this year. They include Emily Henry, whose romance novel Book Lovers hits shelves this month; and Colleen Hoover, who will be publishing It Starts With Us, the sequel to her 2016 viral romance novel It Ends With Us, in October.

In recent years, #BookTok - a TikTok sub-community with more than 50 billion views and counting - has taken the publishing world by storm.

Its denizens, known as "BookTokers", are often Generation Z - those born after 1996, according to the Pew Research Centre in the United States - who record themselves showing off their bookshelves, leafing through books and reacting to what they have read.

American bookstore chain Barnes & Noble now publishes an online list of top trending book recommendations from TikTok.

Among them are bestsellers such as Adam Silvera's young adult novel They Both Die At The End (2017) and Madeline Miller's The Song Of Achilles (2011), which won the Orange Prize for Fiction in 2012.

Lockhart, after "a lot of push from young people in my life and my publisher", has dipped her toes into the world of TikTok. Under the username @elockhartbooks, you can find short clips of her grooving to music and promoting her work.

"I'm trying to provide some kind of entertainment or content," she says.

Her books We Were Liars and Family Of Liars tend to have short paragraphs and many line breaks.

Lockhart, who has written children's books under her real name, notes that hitting "return" mid-sentence is not unusual in picture books.

"In We Were Liars, I used that technique a lot more than I had in the past. I know some people hate it, but that's okay. It's like a hand on the tiller, a way of pacing the story, highlighting certain bits of language or echoes within the language that someone might not see if it was formatted differently."

Lockhart, who has a PhD in English literature from Columbia University, is glad to have a glimpse into how readers respond to her work.

"Playwrights get to sit in an audience and see people responding to their words. Authors almost never get to see any kind of real-time reaction to a book. So I felt very lucky."

American author Henry, 31, whose breezy romance novel People We Meet On Vacation came out last year, at a time when many people were not able to travel for leisure, says it is "an honour" to have a book make waves on #BookTok.

"Publishers have not really figured out how to tap into that. So if a book happens in a big way on TikTok, it's entirely reader-driven," she says over Zoom from Ohio.

The millennial author may have 109,000 followers on Instagram, but she confesses: "TikTok is one of those apps I've downloaded and deleted, like, six times. Every time I open it, I'm so overwhelmed."

The romcom genre - brushed off by literary snobs as frivolous - has legions of teenage fans on TikTok. And they are not ashamed to admit it, notes Henry, who counts the late film-maker Nora Ephron among her influences.

"Growing up, I really had this internalised idea that romcoms were 'lesser than'. I was allowed to like them, but it had to be this guilty pleasure. I had a lot of internalised misogyny and shame about liking traditionally feminine things," she says.

"There are all these teens on TikTok reading romcoms and talking about it publicly. They don't think there's any reason they should be embarrassed. It's not something I could have conceived of at that age."

She adds that love is a universal thing and "there's nothing shameful about being interested in stories about that".

Being TikTok-famous may mean people come to an author's works with preconceived notions, but Lockhart does not care.

"It was a long time ago that I stopped being concerned whether people in university settings were going to say my work was cheesy or dumb. People love to denigrate the things that teenage girls especially care about.

"Now I'm famous on TikTok - some people are going to think that's stupid. Fine. I'm not worried about those people."

•E. Lockhart's Family Of Liars and Emily Henry's Book Lovers will be available at major bookstores this month.