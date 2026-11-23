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SINGAPORE – While novelist Silvia Moreno-Garcia was recovering from surgery at her mother’s apartment a couple of years ago, her mother banned her from her desk, on doctor’s orders.

So, she wrote a short story on her phone, under the covers, and pretended to be asleep whenever her mother walked in.

The British Fantasy Award-winning Mexican-Canadian author of 2020’s Mexican Gothic, speaking to a packed Victoria Theatre at the Singapore Writers Festival on Nov 21, said she would not trade that for anything.

“You could not pay me to let anyone write my stories, even when I’m rolling around in pain,” she said.

Typing slowly, and fuzzy with painkillers, Moreno-Garcia, 45, finished the story anyway, for an anthology she had nearly dropped out of. That story became Superstition, published in the anthology 120 Murders: Dark Fiction Inspired By The Alternative Era (2025).

The episode, she said, shows what people miss when they promote artificial intelligence as a shortcut for writers: They see writing as a chore, like cleaning a toilet bowl.

“But it’s not a chore, because I wouldn’t have been cleaning a toilet bowl after surgery,” she argued. “I was writing, because writing is a delight.”

The session was smoothly moderated by Singaporean author Balli Kaur Jaswal, who steered the conversation from genre-hopping to cultural expectations to Singapore’s push for efficiency through AI.

Silvia Moreno-Garcia speaking at the Singapore Writers Festival 2026 on Nov 21. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

Moreno-Garcia’s keynote interspersed honesty, vulnerability and wry humour in equal measure. She admitted to being an anxious person who lies awake some nights from fear of dying. On the AI push, she joked that a toaster might one day write a novel and toast bread at the same time.

She also bristled at the suggestion that AI was useful for furnishing the dull parts of stories, such as the description of a room, so writers could focus on the important stuff.

“A description of a room is not a boring part,” she argued. “The environment characters inhabit is crucial to their action.”

As an example, she read a passage from Gustave Flaubert’s Madame Bovary, in which a husband’s table manners reveal his wife’s growing contempt for him. The details may be small, but they are laden with meaning, she said.

So AI can describe a room, but there are some rooms it cannot access: “When I’m writing, I’m giving you a key to a space inside of me, to those rooms of the mind.”

Fittingly for a writer of the uncanny, known for genre-hopping from Gothic horror to historical noir to fantasy, her distrust of AI also has an eerie source.

At a writers’ festival in South Korea, she said, another writer told her about a Korean folk belief: If a rat eats a person’s discarded nail clippings, it can turn into an exact double of that person.

The writers found the story an apt analogy for AI, a machine that eats what writers produce and then duplicates them.

“I don’t want rats to devour my nails and duplicate me,” Moreno-Garcia said. “That is what AI asks of you. It wants to eat you.”

As a counterpoint to technology’s relentless taking, she told a story of something given. Her great-grandmother, a maid who never learnt to read, died without money. But she loved to tell stories, and it was from her that Moreno-Garcia developed her love of storytelling.

Only years later, she said, did she see those stories as gifts.

That is the difference between a gift and a rat, she said. A rat does not give. “It eats your nails, it eats your mind, it eats the truths inside you, and strangles them so that they may never be spoken.”

She ended her keynote with an instruction: “Don’t squander your gifts, and write the truth, not whatever an algorithm or a predicted text tell you to write.”