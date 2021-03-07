Writing about women in the margins of history

From cabaret girls to women soldiers, these home-grown books bring to light overlooked women in the history of Singapore and the region.

1. SACRED WATERS



By Meira Chand

Marshall Cavendish, 2018, $23.01, Books Kinokuniya and Huggs-Epigram Coffee Bookshop

The ninth novel by Chand opens with a chilling scene: a young girl, Sita, watches her mother drown her baby sister because there are too many girls in the family.

At the age of 13, Sita is married off to an ageing stranger, then just as swiftly widowed. Doomed at first to lifelong captivity at an ashram, she escapes from India to Singapore, only to be married off again.

She goes from meek wife to hardened soldier when she enlists in the Rani of Jhansi Regiment, a force of women named after the rebel queen Lakshmibai of Jhansi in northern India. They fought for the Indian National Army against the British in World War II.

Richly evocative, it is a rare look at sisterhood on the battlefield.

2. 17A KEONG SAIK ROAD



By Charmaine Leung

Ethos Books, 2017, $19.90, major bookstores

Leung grew up in the red-light district of Keong Saik Road, where her mother ran a brothel.

Her childhood was shrouded in shame. In this memoir, she strives to come to terms with the shadow her mother's profession cast on them both.

In the process, she provides a fascinating insight into the little-known history of a neighbourhood that has since completely gentrified, and the women on the margins who made their living there.

3. REMEMBERING THE SAMSUI WOMEN



By Kevin E.Y. Low

NUS Press, 2015, $38 before GST, nuspress.nus.edu.sg

In this study, National University of Singapore assistant sociology professor Low examines the history of the samsui women, whose name and red headscarves are now a local byword for resilience.

Through both media and state representations and oral histories from the women themselves, he delves into their arduous migration to and tough jobs in Singapore, as well as the legacy they have left behind.

4. SOLD FOR SILVER



By Janet Lim

Monsoon Books, 2005, $36.43, Amazon.com

This landmark 1958 memoir details the extraordinary life of Lim, who at the age of eight was put on a ship from China to Singapore and sold for $250.

It is an eye-opening look into the practice of the mui tsai, or "little sister" in Cantonese, in which poor Chinese families sold unwanted daughters into child slavery.

It was only in 1932 that the Straits Settlement government passed an ordinance to curb the acquisition of mui tsai.

Lim escaped her owners and went on to lead a tumultuous life that involved being captured by the Japanese during WWII, becoming Singapore's first Asian hospital matron and publishing this bestseller, which was first brought out by London publisher Collins and Sons and later reprinted by Monsoon Books.

5. LANCING GIRLS OF A HAPPY WORLD



By Adeline Foo

Ethos Books, 2017, $11.21 before GST, www.ethosbooks.com.sg

They plied their trade in risque cabarets, but among the "lancing girls" of the 1920s to 1960s were hostesses with hearts of gold.

Children's author Foo was inspired by a throwaway line in The Straits Times to research the Happy School in Geylang, founded in 1946 by New World dance hostesses He Yan Na and Xu Qian Hong. For five years, each donated half her salary so street children could be educated for free.

Foo went on to write this history of the cabaret girls of yesteryear, who inhabited a glitzy but gruelling world where they danced all night and were shunned by day.

6. HOW WE DISAPPEARED



By Lee Jing-Jing

Oneworld, 2019, $19.26, major bookstores

This harrowing novel follows Wang Di, a 75-year-old widowed cardboard collector who was a former "comfort woman", enslaved in a Japanese military brothel in World War II.

Lee has said it is "virtually impossible" to find first-hand accounts of Singaporean women forced into sexual slavery during the war - but that does not mean there were none. This novel, longlisted for the prestigious Women's Prize for Fiction and Walter Scott Prize for Historical Fiction, imagines one such voice.

7. SOVEREIGN WOMEN IN A MUSLIM KINGDOM



By Sher Banu A. L. Khan

NUS Press, 2017, $40.66, Books Kinokuniya and Wardah Books

For half of the 17th century, the Islamic kingdom of Aceh was ruled by women.

This study of the Sultanahs of Aceh from 1641 to 1699 challenges historical perceptions of their reigns and closely analyses their statecraft in managing political relations with the kingdom's nobility and European envoys to their court.

8. VICTORIOUS WIVES



By Mulaika Hijjas

NUS Press, 2011, $40.66, Books Kinokuniya and Wardah Books

This book centres on a genre of 19th-century Malay poetry, the romantic syair of the Riau Archipelago.

In the six poems studied here, the heroines disguise themselves as men to rescue male relatives - a rare look into the imaginative worlds of women in the traditional corpus.