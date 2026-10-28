Writer Thuan sees Vietnamese and French as a ‘happy couple’ in her house of literature

SINGAPORE – Vietnamese and French, languages of two countries with a fraught history, live in Hanoi-born and France-based writer Thuan’s house of literature.

But the 59-year-old – one of the most inventive fictionists writing in the Vietnamese language today – prefers to see the two as a “happy couple” who have much to learn from each other .

Thuan’s 10th novel, her first work to be written in both French and Vietnamese, is proof.

B-52 Or She Who Loved Tolstoy (2025) is not a self-translation but an accommodation of her complex linguistic inheritance. She studied Russian literature in Soviet Russia before continuing her literary studies at the Sorbonne in Paris, where she fell in love with French literature.

She says in French via a translator over a call from her home in Antony, a Parisian suburb, ahead of the Singapore Writers Festival 2026: “They are not in opposition to one another. Rather, they complement each other and together contribute to the creation of my own literary language. To me, they are like a happy couple living under the same roof, each retaining its own beauty and personality.”

The writer’s claim to fame in the Anglophone world was Chinatown (2022) – translated from Vietnamese by Nguyen An Ly – a 200-page-long paragraph that depicts a Vietnamese woman’s reverie of exile as she sits stuck in the Paris Metro. The novel, politically astute and formally inventive, won the 2023 American Literary Translators Associatio n N ational Translation Awards.

Her second book in English translation, Elevator In Saigon (2024), is an absurdist detective novel spanning France and Vietnam, too.

Although this will be Thuan’s first literary excursion to Singapore, she has visited the Republic multiple times as her husband – prominent visual artist Tran Trong Vu – has exhibited at the National Gallery Singapore. Many of his artworks grace the books of Thuan, whose father-in-law is the famed late Vietnamese poet Tran Dan.

Hanoi-born, France-based writer Thuan, author of Elevator In Saigon (2024), will speak at the Singapore Writers Festival 2026. PHOTO: TILTED AXIS PRESS

B-52 Or She Who Loved Tolstoy – which, according to Thuan, is being considered as her next book in English translation – continues her examination of diaspora, exile and language. Aptly, the novel is a romance between an American pilot and a Vietnamese doctor conducted under the auspices of a foreign but common language, Russian.

Ask her what it means to write literature in the language of a former colonial master and Thuan says she has a more personal relationship to the language than that of historical burden. “The relationship that I have with the French language is the relationship that I have as a writer. It has nothing to do with colonialism.”

She finds literary affinity with the late Milan Kundera, who wrote in Czech before consciously transitioning to writing in French after his exile. One can also spot affinities with writers like Yoko Tawada, who works consciously between Japanese and German.

Thuan, who considers herself an exiled writer, says the question central to all her novels is: “How can we remain human in the face of collective violence?”

Asked about the most interesting writers working in both languages today, Thuan lists Michel Houellebecq and the Hanoi-born Bao Ninh.

In fact, French literature and France have been spaces of refuge for the writer, who rarely returns to Vietnam now because of censorship. Her novel A Quiet April In Saigon – in which two lovers clash in their memories about the Vietnam War – was banned in Vietnam in 2015. Chinatown also took a long time to get a publishing licence in Vietnam as it dealt with the Sino-Vietnamese conflict of 1979.

On why she thinks the Vietnamese authorities respond so strongly to her works, she says simply: “Because I tell the truth.”

Politics aside, Thuan has a linguistic reason for loving French – its abundance of past tens es s he finds conducive for her examination of history and memory. In French, she can stage a direct conversation with some of her favourite writers – Marguerite Duras on the question of sensuality and Marcel Proust on his long, flowing sentences, for example.

French, she says, has increasingly nourished her imagination, but she is not quite abandoning her mother tongue. Rather, she finds the Vietnamese language much more nimble compared with French and has translated seminal French writers like Jean-Paul Sartre, Patrick Modiano and Houellebecq into Vietnamese.

Whether writing in French or Vietnamese, she wants to keep her fiction hewed to the everyday. “Instead of talking about fashion or foie gras, I prefer to talk about things that happen in real life.”

But Thuan, who can speak Russian, is not about to admit a third language into her house yet. She says, chuckling: “I would have to live in Russia to be able to write in Russian, and I don’t think it’s going to happen soon.”

Book it/Singapore Writers Festival

Where: Various venues

When: Nov 13 to 22, various timings

Admission: Festival pass priced at $30. Eligible for Culture Pass credits

Info: www.singaporewritersfestival.com