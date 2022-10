SINGAPORE – Like a transmission out of the 2017 film Blade Runner 2049, Singaporean novelist Amanda Lee Koe offered alternative social visions for Singapore at the National Gallery Singapore (NGS) on Saturday.

Togged out in fuschia artificial locks and an android uniform, Lee Koe delivered her performance lecture at the City Hall Chamber –titled A Cyborg Island Manifesto: A Performance, A Position, A Provocation – to a sold-out audience of about 100 people.