Joe Hau, chief executive of Woodlands Hospital, is currently reading From Strength To Strength by Arthur C. Brooks.

Who: Joe Hau, 49, took over as chief executive of Woodlands Hospital in early 2026. He has built a career in healthcare, previously serving as the chief operating officer of Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and CEO of Ren Ci Hospital. Woodlands Hospital, an integrated acute and community hospital, is organising a series of public forums over the next few months themed on health topics such as dementia (Sept 19), issues of the heart (Sept 26) and ostomy (Oct 3). Registration is open for the first talk, Beyond Memory : Navigating Dementia With Dignity And Vibrancy , at this link.

“I am currently reading From Strength To Strength by Arthur C. Brooks, a social scientist and Harvard professor. Published in 2022, the book became a New York Times bestseller. I have long appreciated Brooks’ perspectives on purpose and happiness through his articles, which inspired me to pick up this book.

One of the book’s central ideas is that many people experience a natural shift or decline in their midlife, which Brooks calls ‘fluid intelligence’ – the ability to innovate quickly, solve new problems and sustain intense periods of work. Rather than viewing this transition negatively, he encourages readers to see it as an opportunity for growth in other areas.

The book reinforces the idea that while change is inevitable, suffering is not. It shows how we can build on our experiences, develop new skills and transform weaknesses into strengths as we move into the second half of life.

I believe the book also has particular relevance for healthcare. Our work in serving patients and the community is deeply meaningful, but it can also be demanding. Its message about sustaining purpose, embracing change and avoiding burnout resonates strongly, especially as we think about how to build meaning and fulfilment in both personal and work lives.

Most of my reading happens on weekends when I can slow down and reflect on new ideas. I also try to maintain simple habits, such as reading before bedtime, which helps me stay consistent despite a busy schedule .

Over the years, I have come to appreciate books that make me pause and reflect on what truly matters – faith, family, relationships and personal growth. I also enjoy sharing interesting work-related articles with my colleagues in the hospital. Reading is often a starting point for meaningful conversations, and I find that discussing different perspectives helps me continue learning.

My favourite place to read is at home, especially during quiet moments when there are few distractions. I also enjoy reading when travelling or on holiday. Being away from the usual pace of work creates the mental space to engage more deeply with a book.

Battlefield Of The Mind by Joyce Meyer is a book I find myself returning to from time to time. Published in 1995, its central premise is that our actions are shaped by our thoughts. A quote that has stayed with me is ‘Where the mind goes, the person follows’, which underscores the importance of cultivating a healthy mindset. It is a simple but powerful reminder of the influence our thoughts have on our attitudes, decisions and behaviour.

Whenever I face challenges or uncertainty, it encourages me to focus on what I can control and to maintain a positive, constructive perspective.

I typically purchase books online and prefer reading physical copies.”