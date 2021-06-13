Wonderland of art

The tale of Alice's Adventures In Wonderland comes alive at the exhibition, Alice: Curiouser And Curiouser, with artworks such as Reimagining The Tea-Party (above) by Heston Blumenthal and David McKean; Queen Of Hearts costume by artist Bob Crowley; Iris van Herpen and Anthony Howe's Infinity dress and Omniverse sculpture; and A Curious Game Of Croquet by Preloaded. The exhibition at London's Victoria and Albert museum ends in December.

PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, EPA-EFE