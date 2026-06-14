Girls Girls Girls

Wild Rice

The Ngee Ann Kongsi Theatre, Wild Rice @ Funan

June 13, 7.30pm

Girls Girls Girls begins with Crocs, carabiners, undercuts and convent schools but quickly discards its starter pack of well-worn lesbian cliches for flesh and bones. Its panorama of verbatim stories is compelling proof that rich queer lives can be forged on the margins of a heteronormative culture, even if out of necessity.

Interviews with 20 queer women from Singapore, curated and assembled into shape by co-playwrights Deonn Yang and Alfian Sa’at, form the backbone of the play. Mainly, they are role models of queer excellence – acclaimed film-maker Kirsten Tan or the first woman poet to win the Singapore Literature Prize for English poetry, Marylyn Tan, for example. Otherwise, they are women with inspiring stories, like couple Noor Soeb and Susie Chua who travel the world in a camper van.

Director Yang casts her meticulous eye on these varied stories and marshalls the superb ensemble – consisting of Mehr Dudeja, Farah Ong, Tan Rui Shan, Eve Voigtlander and Yap Yi Kai – in a nimble, loving homage to her interviewees’ physicality. In the costumes department, Theresa Chan conjures these people with small sartorial details layered upon the actresses’ chic lavender and white uniform.

The script’s illustrious slate of interviewees is a concise rebuttal to the invisibility that queer women have been consigned to – whether in Singapore theatre (plays about gay men far outstrip those about queer women) or in society. Affection between women is easily waved away as friendship or sisterhood and female homosexuality has never been outlawed – unlike male homosexuality with the recently repealed Section 377A – likely because of the failure of the colonial imagination to conceive of sex between women .

(From left) The ensemble of Wild Rice's Girls Girls Girls consists of Mehr Dudeja, Eve Voigtlander, Tan Rui Shan, Yap Yi Kai and Farah Ong. PHOTO: RUEY LOON

Such invisibility has always been double-edged: there is more space to be affectionate, but some may lament the imprecise ways that others understand their desire.

When stand-up comedian Nebulous Niang told her then-husband of her crush on a female colleague, his puzzling and avoidant response was to encourage her to get to know her colleague better so as to make the feelings go away. She now knows, in her own hilarious neologism, that her feelings were very “lesbionic”.

Another thread that emerges is the question of whether the “female gaze” is more forgiving and capacious than the exacting eye of the “male gaze”. Poet Tan – in a provocative defence of ugliness – suggests wryly that lesbianism is the attempt to escape the irritation of the male gaze. Other characters take aim at racial discrimination against brown gay men.

On the other hand, artist Zarina Muhammad offers a moving anecdote of how it was gay men who cared for and bathed her during a health scare, helping tattoo her back with the words “sampai jumpa lagi” (Malay for “until we meet again”).

The Pride month play largely sticks to its celebratory note, which is welcome for beginners to this untold history although one suspects the stories can be pushed further to interrogate more complex questions about queer community, warts and all. A quibble about the choice of interviewees is that it is skewed towards figures of some celebrity or publicity. Might there be a different dimension of sapphic life represented were more “ordinary” stories included?

Wild Rice's Girls Girls Girls begins with Crocs, carabiners, undercuts and convent schools but quickly discards its starter pack of well-worn lesbian cliches for flesh and bones. PHOTO: RUEY LOON

Still, the stories in the play table many meaty questions that deserve to be elaborated in full-length works: What can parenting in Singapore as two queer women look like? Who will care for the queer elderly, especially if they have no family support? What do women’s queer spaces feel like?

Appropriately, film-maker Tan is working on a film addressing that last question titled Crocodile Rock, named after Singapore’s longest-running lesbian bar of the 1990s.

Members of the queer community, particularly women, packed out the theatre on opening night – which culminated in a sing-along of musicians Rene Ann Wong and Marian Carmel’s queer sapphic anthem we’re gonna die anyway!!! (2022). Outsiders to the community might be perplexed by the insider references at first, but stay long enough and it is an education in a history that has been scantily recorded.

Book It/Girls Girls Girls

Where: The Ngee Ann Kongsi Theatre, Wild Rice @ Funan, 04-08, 107 North Bridge Road

When: Till June 27, 7.30pm (Tuesdays to Fridays); 2.30 and 7.30pm (Saturdays); 1.30pm (Sundays)

Admission: From $40

Info: str.sg/j7Sc