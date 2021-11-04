Wild Rice's Faghag cancelled again as Oei has Covid-19

The much-interrupted run of Wild Rice production Faghag has been cancelled yet again as lead actress Pam Oei has Covid-19.

Oei, 49, tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, two days before the one-woman show's opening at the Ngee Ann Kongsi Auditorium @ Wild Rice. It was to have run till Nov 14.

The theatre company said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that the actress, who is vaccinated and asymptomatic, is healthy and well.

Wild Rice's artistic director Ivan Heng told The Straits Times that Oei had been in rehearsals last Saturday and added that the detection is proof that testing protocols work for the arts scene.

"This is what it means to be living with a virus. It is endemic and you should leave it to the theatre companies to make the best decision," he said.

The company is cancelling the show's run as an additional precaution and audience members will be fully refunded for their tickets.

Wild Rice's premises will also be deep-cleaned and members of the production team will be monitored for their health.

Oei said in a statement that she is currently selfisolating for 72 hours as per ministry guidelines.

"I am of course very disappointed as the show is one that's especially close to my heart. Faghag has already been through four previous postponements and cancellations and I'm grateful to Ivan Heng and the Wild Rice team for dealing with every adversity that has been thrown our way."

Faghag, which was first performed at the Singapore Theatre Festival in 2018, has had to be repeatedly postponed due to construction delays and Covid-19 restrictions.

Its run earlier this year was cut short in July by the return to phase two (heightened alert).

Oei said: "I especially want to thank the people who bought a ticket for this show, your support means so much to me. However, the safety of our cast, crew and audience is paramount, so the decision to cancel, however disheartening, is the right one to make."

She added that she hoped this incident would not deter audiences from attending live performances.

The Singapore Repertory Theatre (SRT) is also cancelling shows for The Complete Works Of William Shakespeare (Abridged) after a company member tested positive for the virus.

However, only this week's shows are affected, says SRT's artistic director Gaurav Kripalani. "We're putting someone else into rehearsal. The show will be running till Dec 5," he added.

The company will be in touch with patrons who have bought tickets for this week's shows.