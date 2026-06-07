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SINGAPORE – Do all lesbians have undercuts and wear flannel and cargo pants? Must the outfit be topped off with a carabiner?

Theatre company Wild Rice’s new documentary play Girls Girls Girls courts some laughs by busting these stereotypes, but its sights extend beyond what lesbians wear.

Playwrights Deonn Yang and Alfian Sa’at interviewed 20 queer women in various fields, from lawyers to business entrepreneurs to musicians, for this project. It is, as actress Tan Rui Shan describes, “a surgery of 20 scripts”, with the aim of presenting ordinary stories of queer women.

Yang and Alfian have spliced interviewees’ lives verbatim into rites of passage that nearly all queer women have to confront – discrimination, coming out, finding acceptance – while still drawing vitality from the uniqueness of each life.

Each of the five-member cast will play four different roles, ranging in ages from 28 to 63. “At the core, it’s really them trying to be loved and to love,” says Tan, 34. Spoiler: They face obstacles.

Most of the identities of those interviewed are protected so cast members listened only to voice recordings and refrain from sharing too much detail outside the performance. But actress Farah Ong, 47, has the “nerve-racking” task of playing Norah in the Singaporean overlanding duo Noor Soeb (Norah) and Susie Chua.

The couple runs the 2travellingaunties Instagram and YouTube accounts, documenting their globe-trotting after exiting the corporate grind.

Ong, doing her first verbatim play, was at first extremely reluctant to take reference from their videos, but relented. “My fear is always that to respect the individual is to not caricaturise them. That’s a very fine line. How do we represent this person without mimicking them?” she says of her conundrum .

Norah and Chua hold a special place in the hearts of the cast members . Ong adds: “They are an interracial couple of a certain age and now that they are out, it’s very refreshing. It’s actually unheard of.”

That the play is happening at all is a sign of small shifts in attitudes, though that tension between tolerance and genuine acceptance remains.

Wild Rice is seeking to raise $50,000 for the play. It says on its website: “Like all LGBTQ+ themed productions in Singapore, this brand-new play receives no government funding or support.”

Tan says: “If you really look hard, you can find pockets (of queer culture) now. But largely, it’s still sidelined. You still have to adhere to some rules.”

Yet, the online response to a viral post of two girls kissing on the MRT, posted by a man who reported them to the Land Transport Authority, leaves her optimistic. “The majority scolded him. ‘Uncle, it’s none of your business.’ Ten years ago, the reaction might have been quite different.”

Cast members (from left) Farah Ong, Yap Yi Kai, Mehr Dudeja, Eve Voigtlander and Tan Rui Shan in docudrama Girls Girls Girls, which presents the ordinary stories of queer women. ST PHOTO: SARAH LEE

Ong agrees that people have become more accepting, but finds that policymaking and the mainstream media have not caught up. “The queer community is still largely happy with any form of representation that does not show them as being psychotic.”

Being honest about one’s sexuality is also highly dependent on one’s financial circumstance, she adds. “It’s a very classist thing. People who are out and loud are those who are not dependent on the monthly pay, right? They are affluent enough to be able to sustain themselves, or business owners.”

As an educator, even acting in Girls Girls Girls gave her pause. “All it takes is one conservative parent to shoot an e-mail. Once it’s on paper, as part of the bureaucracy, it changes everything.”

The bureaucratic obstacles to queer people leading a normal life are manifold, from marriage and housing to visiting rights in hospitals and the bequesting of one’s assets.

Ong says that this should not be seen in a binary: Some of these affect heterosexual people like singles and single mums too. Those who are transgender have a significantly harder time and face greater discrimination.

Meanwhile, Gen Z has co-opted queer lingo wholesale – including “slay”, “ate”, “served”, “mother” and “clocked” . It gives these words more visibility, but can also strip away the history that accompanied them, Tan says.

The words often originated from the underground ballroom culture of 1970s and 1980s New York among black and Latino queer people, who were facing serious and violent discrimination.

Tan is ambivalent about this mainstreaming of their lingo: “The trauma can feel a little cheapened and flattened.”

The older Ong has a different gripe. “They say they don’t want to be put into boxes or given labels, but they come up with their own language like pronouns and pansexual. Older queer people don’t care what others call them.”

She is also incredulous of the gradual lengthening of LGBTQ+, the shorthand for diverse sexualities and genders. She says: “They want to put the whole ABC inside.”

But she concedes: “That one is not by the Gen Zs.”

Not all is doom and gloom. One of the interviewees’ parents encouraged her to be honest about who she is. But Ong sums up the difficulty of overcoming the parental hurdle in Singapore: “It’s the Asian-filial piety, religion-generational baggage.”

Book It/Girls Girls Girls

Where: Wild Rice @ Funan, 04-08, 107 North Bridge Road

When: June 11 to 27, 7.30pm (Tuesdays to Fridays); 2.30 and 7.30pm (Saturdays); 1.30pm (Sundays)

Admission: From $40

Info: str.sg/j7Sc