Whirl and thrill

Sufi dervish dancer Mahmoud al-Kharrat (right), 34, dances with other members of his family at a courtyard in their house in the old city of Syria's capital Damascus.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
In Syria, the Kharrats are one of the largest families trying to preserve the Sufi whirling ritual. They pick up the skill at a young age, such as three-year-old Anas al-Kharrat, and sometimes dance with lit costumes. Whirling – a sort of moving meditation through which Sufis seek to commune with the divine – sees performers twirl to the hypnotic rhythm of prayer. The ritual is particularly popular in Iran, Afghanistan and Turkey.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
  • Published
    1 hour ago

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 08, 2021, with the headline 'Whirl and thrill'.
