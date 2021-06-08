Whirl and thrill

In Syria, the Kharrats are one of the largest families trying to preserve the Sufi whirling ritual. They pick up the skill at a young age, such as three-year-old Anas al-Kharrat, and sometimes dance with lit costumes. Whirling – a sort of moving meditation through which Sufis seek to commune with the divine – sees performers twirl to the hypnotic rhythm of prayer. The ritual is particularly popular in Iran, Afghanistan and Turkey.

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE