When AI shines its light on humanity
A solar-powered Artificial Friend created to serve as a companion to humans makes astute observations of the world in Kazuo Ishiguro's new novel
When news broke that Kazuo Ishiguro had won the 2017 Nobel Prize for Literature, the British author was at home eating breakfast, ignorant of the chaos that was about to be unleashed on him.
The most exciting thing he had expected to happen that day was that his wife Lorna MacDougall would be changing her hair colour.