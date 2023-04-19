What our things say about us in live cinema work Pompeii

SINGAPORE – Australian director Edith Podesta’s new work Pompeii is about many things: “Intimacy, the domestic, our relationships, life, death and inanimate objects.”
But it tackles these big bold themes through small objects.
SINGAPORE – Australian director Edith Podesta’s new work Pompeii is about many things: “Intimacy, the domestic, our relationships, life, death and inanimate objects.”
But it tackles these big bold themes through small objects.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.