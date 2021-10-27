What are some art resources I can access from home?

As the only public library in Singapore dedicated to the performing arts, library@esplanade boasts a wide selection of resources on dance, film, music and theatre. While you stay at home amidst the current safety measures, check out these digital offerings instead.

Moving Art is NLB’s latest podcast on topics related to the performing arts. Led by librarians from library@esplanade, each episode offers tantalising insights into unique art forms. Its latest four-part mini-series, Moving Art: Film Talk, covers topics such as documentaries, horror films and animation. At just 20 minutes per episode, the series provides fascinating insights in a bite-sized package.

How horror films make us fear

Horror flicks deploy a repertoire of techniques to deliver spine-chilling experiences. This shocking episode unveils how horror films bring out our deepest fears through elements such as jump scares, supernatural elements, sound or psychology. Additionally, discover how our “deepest fear” reflects cultural differences between societies.

Going beyond BBC documentaries

While often associated with animal specials narrated by Sir David Attenborough, documentaries span a wide range of video content. In this eye-opening episode, find out how civic discourse and streaming services have given rise to sensational documentaries such as Tiger King and Don't F with Cats.

Adults love cartoons too

Cartoons are often associated with children but shows such as Rick and Morty and The Simpsons prove that adults can enjoy the medium just as much. In recent years, Japanese anime has also captured audiences across the globe. Tune in for this animating discussion about adult-centred animation, and how it pushes boundaries and expands genres.

The narratives of Hayao Miyazaki

With their comforting portrayal of slice-of-life experiences touched by magic, Studio Ghibli films appeal to children and adults alike. Led by Hayao Miyazaki, the studio imbues Japanese sensibilities such as Shintoism into their Academy Award-winning movies. This episode uncovers the themes that make these animated classics to be such beloved works of art to audiences all over the world.