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‘We’ll be crying non-stop’: Pangdemonium bids farewell with uplifting 9/11 musical Come From Away

Veteran actor Lim Yu-Beng in a rehearsal for Come From Away, which plays at the Victoria Theatre from Sept 11 to 27.

SINGAPORE – Film-maker Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster adaptation of The Odyssey revived an old Greek question from since the Trojan War: How should a host treat the unexpected arrival of strangers?

Pangdemonium’s final show, Come From Away, also grapples with questions about modern hospitality in a time of global crisis.