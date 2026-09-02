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‘We’ll be crying non-stop’: Pangdemonium bids farewell with uplifting 9/11 musical Come From Away

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Veteran actor Lim Yu-Beng in a rehearsal for Come From Away, which plays from Sept 11 to 27 at the Victoria Theatre.

Veteran actor Lim Yu-Beng in a rehearsal for Come From Away, which plays at the Victoria Theatre from Sept 11 to 27.

ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

Shawn Hoo

  • Pangdemonium’s final show, Come From Away, tells the true story of 7,000 passengers stranded in a Canadian town after 9/11, highlighting themes of hospitality and kindness.
  • Director Timothy Koh challenges audiences to consider how Singapore would welcome strangers, using a 12-actor cast playing multiple roles to share heartfelt stories.
  • The uplifting musical contrasts with the company’s darker final plays and aims to leave audiences with a positive message about community and theatre’s impact.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – Film-maker Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster adaptation of The Odyssey revived an old Greek question from since the Trojan War: How should a host treat the unexpected arrival of strangers?

Pangdemonium’s final show, Come From Away, also grapples with questions about modern hospitality in a time of global crisis.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.