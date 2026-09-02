‘We’ll be crying non-stop’: Pangdemonium bids farewell with uplifting 9/11 musical Come From Away
- Pangdemonium’s final show, Come From Away, tells the true story of 7,000 passengers stranded in a Canadian town after 9/11, highlighting themes of hospitality and kindness.
- Director Timothy Koh challenges audiences to consider how Singapore would welcome strangers, using a 12-actor cast playing multiple roles to share heartfelt stories.
- The uplifting musical contrasts with the company’s darker final plays and aims to leave audiences with a positive message about community and theatre’s impact.
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SINGAPORE – Film-maker Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster adaptation of The Odyssey revived an old Greek question from since the Trojan War: How should a host treat the unexpected arrival of strangers?
Pangdemonium’s final show, Come From Away, also grapples with questions about modern hospitality in a time of global crisis.