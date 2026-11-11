‘We are d**n thick-skinned’: Rishi Budhrani and K.P. Sandhu on dreaming from Bedok To Bollywood

SINGAPORE – Over two decades ago, comedian Rishi Budhrani and emcee K.P. Sandhu spotted each other at a talent audition and clocked each other as “losers”. Neither Bollywood hopeful could pronounce the word “sansanikhez” (Hindi for sensational) and, naturally, neither of them made the cut.

The two friends – both 42 – now join forces to tell the story of their adventures courting flash and fame in their new comedy show, Bedok To Bollywood.

What started out as an experiment with two small shows quickly sold out and has been expanded to four shows from Nov 26 to 28 at Esplanade’s Kalaa Utsavam – Indian Festival of Arts. Only tickets to the Nov 26 show remain.

“Everyone is afraid of public failure. Thankfully, we are not,” says Budhrani, who reveals that he got the lowest score of the auditionees. “We are d**n thick-skinned and we fail on a regular basis. That’s also a life lesson – because if you want to do something different in life, you’ve got to be ready to take some big swings and that means you might look stupid at times.”

Warts and all, the 75-minute scripted show features improv, stand-up, dance and audience interaction. The duo, who came together as a Bollywood dance troupe over two decades ago and won a competition at the Singapore Swimming Club Diwali Ball, now go onstage for their first collaboration on an Esplanade commission.

Sandhu, recalling the audition for a chance to be in a film with top Bollywood stars like Sunny Deol, says self-deprecatingly: “They promised us that one male and one female actor from Singapore would be selected. The male actors were so bad that they selected two females. Well, that fuelled our fire.”

The two friends – both 42 – join forces to tell the story of their adventures courting flash and fame in their newest comedy show Bedok To Bollywood. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

Friends and collaborators for 25 years now, the funnymen play a brisk game of verbal tennis in their interview with The Straits Times at the Esplanade Rehearsal Studio. As teenagers, they rehearsed together under Bedok Housing Board flats and openly fantasised about Bollywood stardom. Today, Budhrani looks back on the sweat and tears of their journey and says: “It is no less than a regular Bollywood film.”

Cold knocking on doors in Mumbai for opportunities. Taking on a fake identity to sit in a meeting room with industry decision-makers. Pretending to be big-shot celebrities with blase swagger at a prestigious fashion week event. You name it, the duo have done it – and they promise there is more than what they have let on in this interview.

In 2018, Sandhu became the first Singaporean to host the international red carpet segment for the Zee Cine Awards in Mumbai, rubbing shoulders with Bollywood royalty like Shah Rukh Khan.

He says that rather than assimilate, leaning in to his Singaporean-ness was the trick to get attention: “My opening is always, ‘Hi, I’m from Singapore’ – and, suddenly, they are willing to stay 30 seconds longer to have a conversation.”

These are niche dreams, the duo say, and they are willing to bet that there is nobody else in Singapore who could have told this story, which is based on true events. The play initially started as Budhrani’s solo show, but he roped in his long-time collaborator and friend Sandhu because he was an indispensable part of that journey in search of elusive Bollywood stardom.

Budhrani previously performed in Can I Make You A Suit, Mate? – a one-man comedy show paying tribute to his tailor father – at Kalaa Utsavam in 2022. He was recently in conversation with Aamir Khan, who received the Screen Icon Award at the 2026 Singapore International Film Festival.

Although both Budhrani and Sandhu enjoy a level of stardom today, Budhrani still wonders about what it is like to ascend the summit of fame.

What must it feel like, he wonders, when thousands of fans gather outside “King Khan” Shah Rukh’s mansion yearly on his birthday or when, recently, Amitabh Bachchan came out in a bullet-proof box to greet his fans after an alleged bomb threat.

But Budhrani believes that his dream is no different from most people, who would be curious to experience even a few minutes of fame. He says: “I have a belief that, deep down, everybody wants to be a Bollywood actor. Even you.”

Book It/Bedok To Bollywood

Where: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive

When: Nov 26 and 27, 8pm; Nov 28, 3pm and 8pm

Admission: $50 and $41.50 (concession)

Info: https://www.esplanade.com/whats-on/festivals-and-series/kalaa-utsavam-indian-festival-of-arts/2026/bedok-to-bollywood