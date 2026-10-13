Warm reception in Shanghai for SSO, S’porean violinist Chloe Chua, first stop of 7-city China tour

Singaporean violinist Chloe Chua (left) joins the Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO) in its seven-city China tour starting in Shanghai, its first international tour under the baton of new music director Hannu Lintu.

SHANGHAI — Invoking the treacherous waters and the tragic legend surrounding Singapore’s Sisters’ Islands, the Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO) kicked off its seven-city China tour with a sold-out concert in Shanghai on Oct 13 under new music director Hannu Lintu.

The opening choice of Singaporean composer Wang Chenwei’s The Sisters’ Islands — a drama-drenched symphonic poem which draws from the musical language of Malay zapin and Indonesian gamelan — captivated the 1,200-seat Jaguar Shanghai Symphony Hall Concert Hall. Spotted among the full house was Shanghai native and basketball legend Yao Ming.

Shanghai-based audience member Ding Minghui, 36, had his reservations about contemporary music, but found his first taste of Singapore music in Wang’s piece sincere in its Nanyang flavour and instrumentation. He told The Straits Times in Mandarin: “Although it was a short piece, the story it conveyed was clear and its emotional shifts felt very precise. It exuded warmth and kept the tension where needed.”

The strategic consultant, who attends over 70 classical music concerts every year, said he was impressed by the SSO, and was particularly struck by the strength of its brass section: “The SSO doesn’t lose out to any European orchestra.”

Tickets to SSO’s biggest China tour have been selling fast, boosted in part by the popularity of Singaporean teenage violin prodigy and soloist Chloe Chua – who held a fan meet in the afternoon. The Beijing, Guangzhou and Shenzhen concerts are sold out and only tickets to the concerts in Wuhan, Changsha and Xiamen – the orchestra’s final stop on Oct 25 – are available.

Singaporean violinist Chloe Chua joins the Singapore Symphony Orchestra in its seven-city China tour, which started in Shanghai on Oct 13. PHOTO: SINGAPORE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Although this is the orchestra’s fifth China tour, the 2026 tour marks several firsts. It is the China premiere of Wang’s piece for Western symphony orchestra, which has been performed over 100 times in its various arrangements. The concert is also the SSO’s first international outing under the tenure of Finnish maestro Lintu and Singaporean head of artistic planning Christopher Cheong.

Lintu, whose inaugural series concert with the SSO featured Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 5, conducted a rousing performance of Mahler’s Symphony No. 1 in D Major “Titan”, which will be a staple in the programme for all seven cities.

In interviews, the Finnish maestro has advocated for programming contemporary music and creating a distinctive sound for the SSO. On both counts, he has delivered a promising start in front of an international audience.

Lintu, whose SSO debut featured Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 5, conducted a rousing performance of Mahler’s Symphony No. 1 in D Major “Titan”, which will be a staple in the programme for all seven cities. PHOTO: SINGAPORE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Singaporean violinist Chloe Chua, now 19, takes on Felix Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto in E Minor, Op. 64 in five of the stops, and channeled an emotional reservoir beyond her age in the Shanghai concert. She will team with Chinese string virtuoso He Ziyu on Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante In E Flat Major (K.364) for violin and viola in Wuhan and Beijing.

At intermission, Singapore Symphony Group chief executive Kenneth Kwok said he hoped the chance to reach over 9,800 audience members on this tour will help develop a feeling of community with China-based audiences. He felt the buzz from social media responses and interactions with audiences in Shanghai: “You have a real sense that they love and have an affection for the orchestra.”

The tour is presented in partnership with long-time supporter Temasek Foundation, which has committed to covering SSO’s tour costs for the next five years. Temasek Foundation chief executive Ng Boon Heong, who was in attendance, said he hoped to see the orchestra secure more invitations from major international venues and be ranked among the world’s best.

Kwok, who teased an increased pace of touring during the orchestra’s sold-out Australia debut in 2025, says that plans are afoot for a South-east Asian tour in 2027, when Singapore assumes the ASEAN chair, and a tour in Europe later on.

Singapore Symphony Group chief executive Kenneth Kwok said he hoped the tour would help foster a sense of community with China-based audiences. PHOTO: SINGAPORE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

SSO musician Elaine Yeo, who performed with the SSO in Shanghai on its first China tour back in 2001, said there was palpable excitement in the orchestra to return to the city and perform in a new and “fantastic” hall. The Shanghai Symphony Orchestra and the Singapore Symphony Orchestra signed an agreement for artistic partnership in October 2025, and the Shanghai Symphony made its Singapore debut in March 2026.

“The audiences have always been warm,” says Yeo, who is associate principal cor anglais cum section oboe. “But I’ve also noticed that there are more audience members from the younger generation in China and in Asia. It is so wonderful that younger audiences are being drawn in.”

For ticketing information, visit https://www.sso.org.sg/china-tour-2026.