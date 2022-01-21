Wander into a dream

A new inflatable sculpture has appeared on the Promontory at Marina Bay. More than 12m wide, it is a pretty shade of lavender and looks appetisingly like giant uncooked instant noodles.

This is the first time that the work, Remember Your Dreams by French artist Cyril Lancelin, will be seen outside of Europe. It will open to the public today.

First unveiled in Paris in October, it is part of an art initiative by luxury carmaker Porsche called The Art Of Dreams.

Its appearance in Singapore, its second stop, has been timed to coincide with the ongoing Singapore Art Week.

It measures 12.4m in width, 10m in depth and 7.6m in height. Though not as huge as the last inflatable giant seen in Marina Bay - the 42m-long Kaws:Holiday, which appeared on The Float @ Marina Bay in November - the work is still imposing.

That Lancelin thinks on a monumental scale is not surprising. The 46-year-old was formerly an architect used to working on an urban scale.

He envisioned the sculpture to be "lived in", he says. "It has been scaled to the human body."

Remember Your Dreams is made of polyester fabric commonly used in making canopies. It was inspired by the arches seen in classical architecture. As with most of Lancelin's work, it was created using 3D modelling software.

Viewers are encouraged to enter the installation through arched portals and be inspired by the forms, colour, light and connections to the site from inside and out.

The artist wants people to create their own experiences, but he also believes he is sharing a bit of himself through the work. "I want to bring people into my mind, my dreams."

Most of his early work first existed online. He got his big break on social media.

He had been working as an architect for 15 years when he started to design imaginary architecture using architectural rendering software.

"It is very hard for young architects to get work because clients always want to know what you have built first," he says.

As his imaginary architecture became more conceptual and sculptural, he began posting images on social media. In 2017, Instagram chose to feature one of his works on its official page. That post has since received more than a million likes.

This led to Lancelin suddenly developing a new following on Instagram. Today, his account @town.and.concrete has more than 135,000 followers.

He has also created work for digital environments meant to be experienced with virtual reality devices.

"We don't know if it is real or not," he says of his affinity with virtual art. "My work exists on the line between virtual and reality."

REMEMBER YOUR DREAMS

WHERE: The Promontory@ Marina Bay, 11 Marina Boulevard

WHEN: Today to Jan 29, weekdays, 2 to 10pm, weekends, noon to 10pm

ADMISSION: Free