Photographer Marc Nair, 38, has been combing the streets of Bras Basah for scenes of "offence".

"I'm looking at the use of private and public space, and how the private pushes its way into public space - 'softer' forms of offence, not 'hard' things like trespassing," says Nair, who will create 15 images as part of an ongoing residency with the Exactly Foundation, a non-profit organisation.

Some scenes have left an impression on him - the shock of encountering funeral wreathes in a communal lift landing and a man near Raffles Hotel who decided to nap on the sidewalk.

Nair, who is also a poet, says walking is about rhythm.

"You can walk with the rhythm of the city or walk against it. The pace of Singapore is purportedly fast, but there are a lot of slow moments in the city. The camera, or the poetic eye, is able to pull those out. There's often a very contemplative, almost meditative, quality to my writing and images because I think I am drawn to finding the slowness or a sense of perpetuity within the city."

Nair is doing a PhD at RMIT University's School of Media and Communication and his thesis explores how creative practice informs the loss of faith. He says, with a nod to philosopher Roland Barthes, that he is after a kind of "punctum" - that which "wounds" or "pricks" the viewer - when he makes his art.

When I join him for a walk in Bras Basah one morning, some moments leap out from the quotidian.

He points to a broken-down ambulance that has stopped on the road, waiting to be rescued. He also notices that some - but not all - of the Nicoll Highway street signs are abbreviated. "Where's the consistency? 'Nicoll Hway' is so weird," he says, before snapping a picture.

Walking is the best way to understand a city, he says.

In March, he and fellow poet Crispin Rodrigues curated Uncanny Yishun: A Literary Tour, where poems, flash fiction and flash non-fiction offered contrasting perspectives of the neighbourhood.

Nair admits he does more walking when he travels, as he is sometimes deterred by Singapore's heat and the "sameness" of its estates.

Even so, there are things that excite him about Bras Basah - its diversity and "micro sites and micro scenes", those fleeting moments that might otherwise pass you by.

• Listen to Marc Nair at str.sg/JuXm